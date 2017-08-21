Prominent Tampa Bay Ladies Walk the Fashions with Flair Runway for Charity at the Church of Scientology’s Fort Harrison in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On 16 September 2017 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) will transform the auditorium of the historic, Church of Scientology’s Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater into a show featuring fashions from area boutiques. Models are a veritable “Who’s Who” of Tampa Bay. Since 2003, ladies of distinction have graced the “Fashions with Flair” stage. This year’s models include: the publisher of Tampa Bay Magazine, Margaret Word-Burnside; the wife of former Congressman David Jolly, Laura Jolly; local attorney and Police Athletic League (PAL) board member, Doneene Dressback-Loar; Hillsborough County School Board member, Susan Valdes; from the Children’s Home Network, Devon Anderson; Pinellas County educator, Bahiyyah Sadiki; and more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f8cf25c-068b-49e2-a3e2-3de82656f201

Aaron Fodiman, co-publisher of Tampa Bay Magazine whose wife and partner is a model in the show, said, “I’ve been helping with the Fashion show for the past 13 years. I do the live auction every single time and I love helping CCV raise funds for deserving charities.”

CCV first held the Annual Fashions with Flair Fashion Show & Fundraiser in 2003 at the Belleair Country Club. In 2010 the show moved to the beautifully restored Fort Harrison owned by the Church of Scientology. Around 300-500 people attend each year from the greater Tampa Bay area. The event includes an auction that has something for everyone – celebrity items, jewelry, baked goods, fine art, dinners at prestigious restaurants and many valuable gift certificates.

The event provides a gourmet luncheon and auction items donated by local businesses. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League Lealman Sports Complex and Downtown Clearwater’s Winter Wonderland which is a 3-week Holiday Family Festival and toy and food drive for local charities.

For more details about this event and Clearwater Community Volunteers go to: http://clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV)

The Clearwater Community Volunteers, an organization dedicated to helping children, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past 24 years for Tampa Bay Children’s Charities, including the Sheriff’s Youth Ranches, the Nourish to Flourish Foundation, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa and many, many more.

CCV gets its inspiration from L. Ron Hubbard’s precept in The Way to Happiness common sense moral guide: Love and Help Children.

CONTACT: Pat Harney 727-467-6860