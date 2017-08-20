Prominent U.S. religious conservatives defend Trump after Charlottesville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two prominent religious conservatives defended U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday after he was widely criticized for blaming both white nationalists and counter-protesters for last weekend’s violence at a Virginia rally organized by neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
