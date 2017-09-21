ProQR to Present at Two Investor Conferences in September

LEIDEN, the Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq:PRQR) today announced that the Company will present at two investor conferences during the month of September.

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

On Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 9:10am ET, Daniel de Boer, Chief Executive Officer of ProQR, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference. The conference is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, New York, NY.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the ‘Investor Relations’ section of ProQR’s website (www.proqr.com) under ‘Events and Presentations’. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation date.

LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology

Daniel de Boer, CEO of ProQR will also take part in an analyst led fireside chat during the LEERINK Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 2:30pm ET. The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as cystic fibrosis, Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10 and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

*Since 2012*

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to”, “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

