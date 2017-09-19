PROREIT Announces September 2017 Distribution

Breaking News
MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (“PROREIT” or the “REIT”) (TSX-V:PRV.UN) announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0175 per trust unit of the REIT (“Units”) for the month of September, 2017 will be payable on October 16, 2017 to unitholders of record as at September 29, 2017.

Most unitholders can participate in PROREIT’s distribution reinvestment plan (the “DRIP”). The DRIP provides unitholders with an opportunity to conveniently and economically increase their ownership in PROREIT. Under the DRIP, distributions are automatically reinvested in additional Units without the cost of any brokerage commissions or service fees. In addition, unitholders who elect to participate in the DRIP receive a further distribution of Units equal in value to 3% of each distribution that was reinvested by the unitholder. Additional deferred units will be credited to the holders thereof to reflect distributions paid on Units.

To join the DRIP, beneficial unitholders who hold their Units through a bank or other intermediary should direct that entity to take the necessary steps to register them in the DRIP. Unitholders who hold their Units directly in registered form should complete the enrollment form and send it to the REIT’s transfer agent by email at [email protected] or by mail to TMX Equity Transfer Services, 200 University Avenue, Suite 300, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1 (Attention: Dividend Reinvestment Department).

The price for any Units issued under the DRIP is calculated by reference to the weighted average of the closing price of the Units on the TSX Venture Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the relevant date of distribution on which trades of Units were recorded.

Cash undistributed by PROREIT upon the issuance of additional Units under the DRIP will be retained by the REIT to be used for future property acquisitions, capital improvements and working capital. The DRIP is subject to certain limitations and restrictions and interested parties are encouraged to review the full text of the DRIP.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (www.proreit.com) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. PROREIT was established in March 2013 to own a portfolio of diversified commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a focus on primary and secondary markets in Québec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario with selective expansion into Western Canada. The portfolio is comprised of 42 properties with approximately 2.3 million square feet of commercial gross leasable area. PROREIT’s portfolio is diversified by property type and geography across Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Ontario and Alberta.

For further information:

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
James W. Beckerleg
President and Chief Executive Officer
514-933-9552

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
514-933-9552

