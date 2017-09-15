Protesters fill St. Louis streets after cop acquitted of murdering black man

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) – Hundreds of protesters poured into St. Louis streets on Friday, and some scuffles erupted, after a Missouri judge acquitted a former white police officer who was charged with murder in the 2011 fatal shooting of a black man.
