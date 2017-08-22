Protesters gather at Trump’s Phoenix rally, senators will not attend

PHOENIX (Reuters) – Hundreds of supporters and opponents of U.S. President Donald Trump gathered in Phoenix on Tuesday for his first political rally since he caused an uproar last week with remarks about white nationalists and neo-Nazis in Virginia.
