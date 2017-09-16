ST. LOUIS (Reuters) – Activists marched through two upscale shopping malls and into the streets of St. Louis on Saturday, marking a second day of demonstrations against the acquittal of a white police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Protesters march through St. Louis after policeman’s acquittal - September 16, 2017
- Waymo seeks delay in self-driving trade secret trial against Uber - September 16, 2017
- Hurricane Jose staying off U.S. East Coast as Storm Maria forms - September 16, 2017