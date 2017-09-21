Providence Resources P.l.c. : Half-yearly report – Leadership in drilling offshore Ireland – Barryroe Well planning underway

UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 7:00 THURSDAY, 21ST SEPTEMBER 2017

Providence Resources P.l.c. – 2017 Half Year Results

LEADERSHIP IN DRILLING OFFSHORE IRELAND

BARRYROE WELL PLANNING UNDERWAY

Dublin and London – September 21, 2017 – Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Oil and Gas Exploration Company, today announces its unaudited interim results for the half year ended June 30, 2017.

Tony O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer commented:

“The first half of 2017 was an exceptionally busy period for Providence as we completed the extensive consenting and logistical processes for the drilling of the 53/6-1 Druid/Drombeg ultra-deepwater exploration well. During this period, we completed a major farm-out deal with Cairn, together with an option transaction with TOTAL over FEL 2/14. We also agreed a farm-out to TOTAL on LO 16/27, as well as an option with Cairn, and we continued various commercial discussions on a number of our assets, most principally our flagship Barryroe project.

The commercial transactions with Cairn and TOTAL provided incremental capital in excess of $45 million to be used for the drilling programme – this not only allowed for the deepening of the 53/6-1 exploration well to test the Drombeg prospect, but it also significantly reduced our financial exposure to the drilling costs. These transactions also mean that the majority of Providence’s Atlantic Margin assets have been successfully farmed-out to majors in accordance with our corporate strategy, with Avalon under the operatorship of TOTAL, Dunquin now under the operatorship of Eni and with TOTAL having an option to assume operatorship at FEL 2/14, which contains the undrilled Diablo prospect. Our last remaining Atlantic Margin asset, Newgrange, is the subject of ongoing farm-out discussions.

The drilling of the 53/6-1 Druid/Drombeg exploration well was a major operational undertaking for Providence, being situated in the deepest water depth ever drilled offshore north-west Europe. This is a real credit to the Providence operational team and sub-contractors who worked so diligently to ensure its safe and environmentally benign delivery. The results from the 53/6-1 well were disappointing as, while both reservoir sections were encountered within the pre-drill depth prognosis, both were water bearing. The possible presence of bitumen was reported in drill cuttings within the Drombeg reservoir interval, which may indicate that it received an oil charge which was not retained at this location. However, further studies will be required in order to confirm this interpretation and its implications for the wider prospectivity within FEL 2/14.

At Barryroe, we have continued farm-in discussions – but to date, no deal has been consummated. Whilst discussions continue, the Board has taken a decision to advance drilling at Barryroe. Noting the significant value attributable to Barryroe and prevailing low rates for rigs and associated offshore services, we have moved forward with planning for drilling (and possibly a side-track). Last month, we issued a request for expressions of interest for the supply of a mobile offshore drilling unit and have started the consent process for drilling. The details on the forward dates for the planned drilling programme will be communicated once the schedule is finalised.

Looking ahead, we await the decision whether TOTAL will exercise their option to farm-in to FEL 2/14 and we also look forward to seeing the outcome of exploration wells planned for acreage proximate to FEL 2/14, which will test plays similar to Diablo and to those which have proved to be successful in the conjugate Flemish Pass Basin, offshore Canada. Regarding Avalon, we also await the decision whether Cairn will exercise their option. Under the TOTAL farm-in to Avalon, there is already a partial promoted carry on a contingent exploration well.

As demonstrated by our recent drilling, Providence remains the most active explorer offshore Ireland, with over 20 years’ operational experience generally and specifically some 13 years since it first licenced acreage in the Porcupine Basin. Looking ahead, we will continue to seek to capitalise on the significant and unrealised value of our portfolio for the benefit of our shareholders.”

H1 2017 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

APPRAISAL PROJECTS

Barryroe, North Celtic Sea Basin (SEL 1/11)

Farm-out discussions continued

Offshore Petroleum Lease 1 (OPL 1) South Option, North Celtic Sea Basin

Latest mapping shows that this area has the potential to host significant incremental resources

EXPLORATION PROSPECTS

Druid/Drombeg & Diablo, Southern Porcupine Basin (FEL 2/14)

Cairn Farm-In

Farm out signed with Capricorn, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cairn Energy PLC, where in consideration for Capricorn taking a 30% working interest in FEL 2/14, with an effective date of 1 July 2016, Capricorn agreed to: Pay 45% of the drilling costs of the 53/6-1 exploration well, subject to a gross well cap of US$ 42 million, and thereafter at their 30% cost share Make a cash payment of US$ 2.82 million on a pro rata 80/20 basis to Providence and Sosina

Capricorn also agreed that, in the event that the JV partners agree to drill an appraisal well in FEL 2/14, it will pay 40% of well costs subject to a gross well cap of US$ 42 million and have the right to take over operatorship

The equity ownership in FEL 2/14 is currently Providence 56% (Operator), Capricorn 30% and Sosina 14%

TOTAL Option

Exclusive option agreed with TOTAL E&P Ireland B.V. (“TOTAL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of TOTAL S.A. which gives TOTAL the option and the right, but not the obligation, to farm-in to a 35% working interest in FEL 2/14 from Providence & Sosina, subject to the payment of US$ 27 million to Providence and Sosina (US$ 21.6 million and US$ 5.4 million, respectively).

The option can be exercised by TOTAL within 60 business days of the completion (P&A’ing) of the 53/6-1 well

The amount payable by TOTAL to Providence & Sosina (on a pro rata 80/20 basis) to acquire the Option is: US$ 20.250 million (US$ 16.2 million to Providence) – this was paid on June 19th US$ 6.750 million (US$ 5.4 million to Providence) – this is payable no later than 3 business days following the issuance of the P&A notice for the 53/6-1 well

If TOTAL subsequently elects to exercise the option, Providence, Sosina and TOTAL will enter into an agreed form farm-in agreement to effect the transfer of a 35% working interest and operatorship in FEL 2/14 to TOTAL, such farm-in would be subject to Ministerial approval

On this basis, the equity ownership in FEL 2/14 would be TOTAL 35% (Operator), Capricorn 30%, Providence 28% and Sosina 7%



Avalon, Porcupine Basin (LO 16/27)

TOTAL Farm-in

Farm-in signed with TOTAL E&P Ireland B.V. (“TOTAL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of TOTAL S.A, where in consideration for TOTAL taking a 50% working interest in LO 16/27, TOTAL agreed to: Pay its pro-rata share of past gross costs of c. US$ 0.175 million In addition to its pro-rata share, pay 21.4% of the past and future costs during the 2-year term of LO 16/27, subject to a gross cost cap of US$ 1.33 million

Subject to Ministerial approval, TOTAL is to assume operatorship of LO 16/27 with the resultant equity in LO 16/27 being TOTAL 50% (Operator), Providence 40% and Sosina 10%

TOTAL also agreed that, in the event that the JV partners agree to convert LO 16/27 into a Frontier Exploration Licence, and a subsequent decision is taken to drill an exploration well, TOTAL will pay 60% of the drilling costs, subject to a gross well cap of US$ 42 million



Cairn Option

Exclusive option agreed with Capricorn, a subsidiary of Cairn Energy PLC

Under the terms of the option, Capricorn has the right to farm-in to a 20% working interest in LO 16/27 from Providence and Sosina

The option can be exercised by Capricorn within 60 days of the completion (P&A’ing) of the 53/6-1 well on Frontier Exploration Licence 2/14

In the event that Capricorn exercise their option, Providence, Sosina and Capricorn will enter into an agreed farm-in agreement to effect the transfer of a 20% working interest in LO 16/27 to Capricorn, based on the following terms where Capricorn will: Pay its pro-rata share of past gross costs of c. US$ 0.175 million In addition to its pro-rata share, pay 8.6% of the past and future costs during the 2-year term of LO 16/27, subject to a gross cost cap of US$ 1.33 million

Capricorn also agreed that, in the event that the JV partners agree to convert LO 16/27 into a Frontier Exploration Licence and a subsequent decision is taken to drill an exploration well, Capricorn will pay 24% of the drilling costs, subject to a gross well cap of US$ 42 million

In the event that Capricorn exercises the option, the final equity in LO 16/27 will be TOTAL 50% (Operator), Providence 24%, Capricorn 20% and Sosina 6%

Conclusion of any farm-in by Capricorn would be subject to Ministerial approval



Dunquin South, Southern Porcupine Basin (FEL 3/04)

Licensing of 1,800 km2 of 3D seismic data from CGG as part of their Porcupine Basin multi-client 3D acquisition programme, which was acquired in June 2017



Kish, Kish Bank Basin (SEL 2/11)

Company’s working interest increased to 100%

Extension to the 1st phase of SEL 2/11 to August 2018 and an overall extension of one year to the licence term to August 2020

H1 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Loss for the period of €3.916 million versus €2.216 million in H1 2016

Loss of €3.441 million versus €4.440 million in H1 2016

Loss per share of 0.58 cents versus 3.17 cents in H1 2016

At June 30, 2017, total cash & cash equivalents were €36.398 million (€0.522 million at June 30, 2016) with a further payment of US$ 5.4 million to Providence from TOTAL 3 days after the P&A’ing of the 53/6-1 well

The Company had no debt at June 30, 2017 (€19.546 million at June 30, 2016)

BOARD CHANGES

In May 2017, Angus McCoss joined the Board as a Non-executive Director

POST JUNE 30 EVENTS

Barryroe, North Celtic Sea Basin (SEL 1/11)

Extension to the 1st phase of SEL 1/11 to July 2019 and overall licence extension of 2 years to July 2021

New 3D seismic uplift provides significantly enhanced visualization of Barryroe reservoir interval

Planning now underway for a well to be drilled in 2H 2018/1H 2019

EOI issued for drilling rig

Revised well cost estimates for single vertical well of c. US$ 20 million



Druid/Drombeg, Southern Porcupine Basin (FEL 2/14)

Drilling Operations

The 53/6-1 exploration well spud on July 11, 2017 using the Stena IceMax drill-ship, targeting the Druid and Drombeg exploration targets



On August 4, 2017, the Company confirmed that: Paleocene Druid reservoir interval encountered with the pre-drill depth prognosis Preliminary interpretation indicated Druid comprises a porous water bearing reservoir interval



On September 11, 2017, the Company confirmed that: Lower Cretaceous Drombeg reservoir interval encountered with the pre-drill depth prognosis Preliminary interpretation indicated Drombeg comprises a porous water bearing reservoir interval The possible presence of bitumen was reported in drill cuttings within the Drombeg reservoir interval which may indicate that it received an oil charge which was not retained at this location Post well studies will be carried out on the well data and the possible presence of bitumen to confirm this interpretation and its implications for the wider prospectivity within FEL 2/14



In accordance with the pre-drill plans, the well is currently being plugged and abandoned



Avalon, Southern Porcupine Basin (LO 16/27)

A large scale calibrated Petroleum Systems Model (PSM, c. 48,000 km 2 ), which included the LO 16/27 area, supports the potential of a working petroleum system in LO 16/27

), which included the LO 16/27 area, supports the potential of a working petroleum system in LO 16/27 The model demonstrates that the Avalon prospect could potentially access a total hydrocarbon resource charge of c. 8.67 BBO and c. 21.43 TSCF (equivalent to c. 12 BBOE)



Newgrange, Goban Spur Basin (FEL 6/14)

Farm out process ongoing

OUTLOOK

We have a high quality portfolio of assets with significant partners and are very optimistic about the prospects both for Providence and the Irish Oil & Gas sector. We remain both determined and uniquely positioned to continue to lead the industry in identifying and realising Ireland’s significant offshore potential.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE RESOURCES

Providence Resources is an Irish based Oil and Gas Exploration Company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland. Providence’s shares are quoted on AIM in London and the ESM in Dublin.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS USED

BBO – Billion Barrels of Oil

BBOE – Billion Barrels of Oil Equivalent

EOI – Expression of Interest

FEL – Frontier Exploration Licence

LO – Licensing Option

LU – Lease Undertaking

MMBOE – Millions of Barrels of Oil Equivalent

OPL – Offshore Production Lease

SEL – Standard Exploration Licence

TSCF – Trillion Standard Cubic Feet of Gas

ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr John O’Sullivan, Technical Director, Providence Resources P.l.c. John is a geology graduate of University College, Cork and holds a Masters in Applied Geophysics from the National University of Ireland, Galway. He also holds a Masters in Technology Management from the Smurfit Graduate School of Business at University College Dublin and a doctorate in Geology from Trinity College Dublin. John is a Chartered Geologist and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London. He is also a member of the Petroleum Exploration Society of Great Britain, the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the Geophysical Association of Ireland. John has more than 25 years of experience in the oil and gas exploration and production industry having previously worked with both Mobil and Marathon Oil. John is a qualified person as defined in the guidance note for Mining Oil & Gas Companies, March 2006 (London Stock Exchange). Definitions in this press release are consistent with SPE guidelines. SPE/WPC/AAPG/SPEE Petroleum Resource Management System 2007 has been used in preparing this announcement.

SUMMARY OF LICENCE INTERESTS

Ref Licence Issued Key Asset Operator Providence Partners PVR % Classification NORTH CELTIC SEA BASIN 1 SEL 1/11 2011 BARRYROE Providence Lansdowne 80.0 Oil discovery 2 SEL 2/07 2007 HOOK HEAD Providence Atlantic; Sosina 72.5 Oil & gas discovery 3 LU 2016 HELVICK Providence Atlantic; Sosina, Lansdowne; MFDC 62.5 Oil & gas discovery 4 LU 2016 DUNMORE Providence Atlantic; Sosina; MFDC 72.5 Oil discovery NORTHERN PORCUPINE BASIN 5 FEL 2/04 2004 SPANISH POINT Cairn Cairn; Sosina 58.0 Oil & gas discoveries 5 FEL 4/08 2008 SPANISH POINT NTH Cairn Cairn; Sosina 58.0 Oil & gas exploration SOUTHERN PORCUPINE BASIN 6 LO 16/27 1616/27FEL 3/04 2016 AVALON TOTAL1, Sosina; (Cairn)2 40.0 Oil & gas exploration 7 FEL 2/14 2014 DRUID Providence3 Cairn; Sosina; (TOTAL)3 56.0 Oil & gas exploration 7 FEL 2/14 2014 DROMBEG Providence3 Cairn; Sosina; (TOTAL)3 56.0 Oil & gas exploration 7 FEL 2/14 2014 DIABLO Providence3 Cairn; Sosina; (TOTAL)3 56.0 Oil & gas exploration 8 FEL 3/04 2014 DUNQUIN Eni Eni; Repsol; Sosina 26.8 Oil exploration GOBAN SPUR BASIN 9 FEL 6/14 2014 NEWGRANGE Providence Sosina 80.0 Oil & gas exploration KISH BANK BASIN 10 SEL 2/11 2011 KISH BANK Providence 100.0 Oil & gas exploration ST GEORGE’S CHANNEL BASIN 11 SEL 1/07 2007 DRAGON Providence 100.0 Gas discovery

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Condensed consolidated income statement

For the 6 months ended 30 June 2017



Notes

6 months ended 30 June 2017

Unaudited

€’000 6 months ended 30 June 2016

Unaudited

€’000

Year ended 31 December 2016

Audited

€’000 Continuing operations Administration and legal expenses 3 (3,624) (1,739) (3,688) Pre-licence expenditure – (59) (61) Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets (292) (418) (15,095) Operating loss 2 (3,916) (2,216) (18,844) Finance income 67 6 39 Finance expense 4 408 (2,230) (1,741) Loss before income tax (3,441) (4,440) (20,546) Income tax expense – – – Loss for the period (3,441) (4,440) (20,546) Loss per share (cent) – continuing operations Basic and diluted loss per share 9 (0.58) (3.17) (5.80)

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the 6 months ended 30 June 2017

6 months ended 30 June 2017

Unaudited

€’000 6 months ended 30 June 2016

Unaudited

€’000 Year ended 31 December 2016

Audited

€’000 Loss for the financial period (3,441) (4,440) (20,546) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign exchange translation differences (4,807) (2,266) 1,994 Total income and expense recognised in other

comprehensive income from continuing operations

(4,807)

(2,266)

1,994 Total comprehensive expense for the period (8,248) (6,706) (18,552)

The total recognised expense for the period is entirely attributable to equity holders of the Company.

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2017

Notes 30 June

2017

Unaudited

€’000 30 June

2016

Unaudited

€’000 31 December

2016

Audited

€’000 Assets Exploration and evaluation assets 5 83,451 96,904 89,276 Property, plant and equipment 93 136 102 Intangible assets 139 243 192 Total non-current assets 83,683 97,283 89,570 Trade and other receivables 8 6,373 2,400 255 Cash and cash equivalents 36,398 522 31,403 Total current assets 42,771 2,922 31,658 Total assets 126,454 100,205 121,228 Equity Share capital 6 71,452 25,694 71,452 Capital conversion reserve fund 623 623 623 Share premium 6 247,918 226,998 247,918 Foreign currency translation reserve 9,008 9,555 13,815 Share based payment reserve 1,605 3,151 1,398 Retained deficit (227,329) (203,785) (223,888) Total equity attributable to equity

holders of the Company 103,277 62,236 111,318 Liabilities Decommissioning provision 7,259 7,324 7,783 Total non-current liabilities 7,259 7,324 7,783 Trade and other payables 7 15,918 11,099 2,127 Loans and borrowings – 19,546 – Total current liabilities 15,918 30,645 2,127 Total liabilities 23,177 37,969 9,910 Total equity and liabilities 126,454 100,205 121,228

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Consolidated statement of changes in Equity

For the 6 months ended 30 June 2017

Share Capital

€’000 Capital

Conversion

Reserve Fund

€’000 Share

Premium €’000 Foreign Currency

Translation

Reserve €’000 Share Based

Payment

Reserve

€’000 Retained

Deficit

€’000 Total €’000 At 1 January 2016 25,694 623 226,998 11,821 3,586 (199,780) 68,942 Loss for financial period – – – – – (4,440) (4,440) Currency translation – – – (2,266) – – (2,266) Total comprehensive income – – – (2,266) – (4,440) (6,706) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Share options lapsed in period – – – – (435) 435 – At 30 June 2016 25,694 623 226,998 9,555 3,151 (203,785) 62,236 At 1 January 2017 71,452 623 247,918 13,815 1,398 (223,888) 111,318 Loss for financial period – – – – – (3,441) (3,441) Currency translation – – – (4,807) – – (4,807) Total comprehensive income – – – (4,807) – (3,441) (8,248) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Share based payments in period – – – – 207 – 207 At 30 June 2017 71,452 623 247,918 9,008 1,605 (227,329) 103,277 At 1 January 2016 25,694 623 226,998 11,821 3,586 (199,780) 68,942 Loss for financial year – – – – – (20,546) (20,546) Currency translation – – – 1,994 – – 1,994 Total comprehensive income – – – 1,994 – (20,546) (18,552) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Share based payments – – – – 142 – 142 Share options lapsed in year – – – – (837) 837 – Share options cancelled in year – – – – (1,493) 1,493 – Shares issued in period 45,758 – 20,920 – – (5,892) 60,786 At 31 December 2016 71,452 623 247,918 13,815 1,398 (223,888) 111,318

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the 6 months ended 30 June 2017

6 months ended 30 June 2017 6 months ended 30 June 2016 Year ended 31 December 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited €’000 €’000 €’000 Cash flows from operating activities Loss before income tax for the period (3,441) (4,440) (20,546) Adjustments for: Depletion and depreciation 33 34 66 Amortisation of intangible assets 52 52 104 Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets 292 418 15,095 Finance income (67) (6) (39) Finance expense (408) 2,230 1,741 Equity settled share based payment charge 207 – 142 Foreign exchange 1,288 (572) 1,113 Change in trade and other receivables (6,118) (226) 1,919 Change in trade and other payables 6,886 (1,705) (10,585) Interest paid – (996) (1,266) Net cash (outflow) from operating activities (1,276) (5,211) (12,256) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 67 6 39 Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets (10,861) (326) (3,982) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (24) – Farm in proceeds 18,497 – – Net cash from/(used) in investing activities 7,679 (320) (3,943) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of share capital – – 61,202 Share capital issue costs – – (416) Repayments of loans and borrowings – – (19,633) Net cash from financing activities – – 41,153 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,403 (5,531) 24,954 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,403 6,518 6,518 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (1,408) (465) (69) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 36,398 522 31,403

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Note 1

Basis of preparation

Providence Resources P.l.c (“the Company”) is a company incorporated in the Republic of Ireland. The unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2017 (the “Interim Financial Statements”) include the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the “Group”). The Interim Financial Statements were authorised for issue by the Directors on 20 September 2017.

The annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the EU. These condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly report have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement requirements of IFRSs as adopted by the EU and the Group’s accounting policies as disclosed in the 2016 Annual Report, which are available from the group’s website www.providenceresources.com.

The Interim Financial Statements do not constitute statutory financial statements. The statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016, extracts from which are included in these Interim Financial Statements, were prepared under IFRSs as adopted by the EU and will be filed with the Registrar of Companies with the Company’s 2016 annual return.

The Interim Financial Statements are presented in Euro, rounded to the nearest thousand, which is the functional currency of the parent company and also the presentation currency for the Group’s financial reporting.

Amendments to existing standards

During the period, a number of amendments to existing accounting standards became effective. These have been considered by the directors and have not had a significant impact on the Group’s consolidated financial statements.

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Note 2

Operating segments

6 months ended 30 June 2017 6 months ended 30 June 2016 Year ended 31 December 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited €’000 €’000 €’000 Segment net (loss) for the period UK – exploration assets 54 (73) (67) Republic of Ireland – exploration assets (346) (345) (15,028) Corporate expenses (3,624) (1,798) (3,749) Operating loss for the period (3,916) (2,216) (18,844) Segment assets Republic of Ireland – exploration assets 89,824 96,904 89,659 US – 32 – Group assets 36,630 3,269 31,569 Total assets 126,454 100,205 121,228 Segment Liabilities UK – exploration (37) (101) (64) Republic of Ireland – exploration (23,140) (18,322) (9,598) US – – (1) Group liabilities – (19,546) (247) Total Liabilities (23,177) (37,969) (9,910) Capital Expenditure UK – exploration assets (54) 71 67 Republic of Ireland – exploration assets (678) 255 3,915 Republic of Ireland – property, plant and equipment 24 – – Total Capital Expenditure (708) 326 3,982 Impairment charge Republic of Ireland – exploration assets 346 345 15,028 UK – exploration assets (54) 73 67 292 418 15,095

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Note 3

Administration and legal Expense

6 months ended

30 June

2017 6 months ended

30 June

2016 Year ended

31 December 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited €’000 €’000 €’000 Corporate, exploration and development expenses 3,144 1,952 4,271 Legal expenses 25 110 68 Foreign exchange difference 1,490 219 507 Total administration expenses for the period 4,659 2,281 4,846 Capitalised in exploration and evaluation assets (1,035) (542) (1,158) Total charged to the income statement 3,624 1,739 3,688

Note 4

Finance Expense

6 months ended

30 June

2017 6 months ended

30 June

2016 Year ended

31 December

2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited €’000 €’000 €’000 Interest charge – 1,010 1,093 Amortisation of arrangement fees and other amounts – 1,680 1,643 Unwinding of discount on decommissioning provision 70 66 138 Foreign exchange on decommissioning provision (478) (140) 221 Interest charge on legal settlement** – – (1,055) Foreign exchange gain on revaluation of loan – (386) (299) Total finance expense recognised in income statement (408) 2,230 1,741 Recognised directly in equity Foreign currency differences on foreign operations (4,807) (2,266) 1,994 Total foreign exchange expenses recognised in equity (4,807) (2,266) 1,994

** The interest credit arose on the resolution of the Transocean legal case

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Note 5

Exploration and evaluation assets

Republic of Ireland UK Total €’000 €’000 €’000 Cost and book value At 1 January 2016 98,211 – 98,211 Additions 507 65 572 Cash calls received in period (788) – (788) Administration expenses capitalised 537 5 542 Impairment charge (345) (73) (418) Foreign exchange translation (1,218) 3 (1,215) At 30 June 2016 96,904 – 96,904 At 1 January 2016 98,211 – 98,211 Additions 4,047 62 4,109 Administration expenses capitalised 1,153 5 1,158 Cash call received in year (1,285) – (1,285) Impairment charge (15,028) (67) (15,095) Foreign exchange translation 2,178 – 2,178 At 31 December 2016 89,276 – 89,276 At 1 January 2017 89,276 – 89,276 Additions 9,879 (54) 9,825 Cash calls received in period – – – Farm in proceeds (11,592) – (11,592) Administration expenses capitalised 1,035 1,035 Impairment charge (346) 54 (292) Foreign exchange translation (4,801) – (4,801) At 30 June 2017 83,451 – 83,451

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Note 6

Share Capital and Share Premium

Number Authorised: ‘000 €’000 At 1 January 2017 Deferred shares of €0.011 each 1,062,442 11,687 Ordinary shares of €0.10 each 986,847 98,685 At 30 June 2017 Deferred shares of €0.011 each 1,062,442 11,687 Ordinary shares of €0.10 each 986,847 98,685 Number Share Capital Share Premium Issued: ‘000 €’000 €’000 Deferred shares of €0.011 each 1,062,442 11,687 5,691 Ordinary share of €0.10 each 140,076 14,007 221,307 At 1 January 2016 140,076 25,694 226,998 At 30 June 2016 140,076 25,694 226,998 Shares issued 457,582 45,758 20,920 At 31 December 2016 597,658 71,452 247,918 At 30 June 2017 597,658 71,452 247,918

Note 7

Trade and other creditors

6 months ended

30 June

2017 6 months ended

30 June

2016 Year ended

31 December

2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited €’000 €’000 €’000 Capital expenditure payable(1) – 8,110 – Accruals and deferred income 6,273 1,604 1,589 Trade creditors 2,740 1,385 538 Advance payment from Joint

Operation Partner 6,905 – – Total 15,918 11,099 2,127

(1) Capital invoices and associated costs related to the Transocean legal dispute

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Note 8

Trade and other receivables

6 months ended

30 June

2017 6 months ended

30 June

2016 Year ended

31 December

2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited €’000 €’000 €’000 VAT recoverable 33 54 38 Prepayments 1,418 342 125 Amounts due from Joint Operation Partner 4,922 2,004 92 Total 6,373 2,400 255

Note 9

Earnings per share

30 June

2017 30 June

2016 31 December

2016 Unaudited Unaudited Audited €’000 €’000 €’000 Loss attributable to equity holders of the company from continuing operations (3,441) (4,440) (20,546) The basic weighted average number of Ordinary share in issue (‘000) In issue at beginning of year 597,658 140,076 140,077 Adjustment for shares issued in period – – 214,374 Weighted average number of ordinary shares 597,658 140,076 354,451 Basic loss per share (cent) – continuing operations (0.58) (3.17) (5.80) The weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share calculated as follows: Weighted average number of ordinary shares 597,658 140,076 354,451 Diluted loss per share (cent) – continuing operations (0.58) (3.17) (5.80)

There is no difference between the loss per ordinary share and the diluted loss per share for the current period as all potentially dilutive ordinary shares outstanding are anti-dilutive.

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.l.c.

Note 10

Share schemes

2009 Scheme

In 2009, the Directors adopted a share option scheme which also contains share growth performance criteria. The option price is the market price immediately preceding the date of grant. The “2009 scheme” operates as an equity-settled share option scheme and the options are granted subject to the following conditions:

i. 50% of total options granted are exercisable after one year from the date of grant provided that the market price of the company’s shares has increased by a minimum of 25% and has maintained such increase over a period of three months prior to the exercise of any option.

ii. The remaining 50% of the total options granted are exercisable after a further year has elapsed provided the market price of the company’s shares has increased by a minimum of 50% from date of grant and has maintained such increase over a period of three months prior to the exercise of any option.

3,750,000 (2016: nil) options granted during the period 2017 under this scheme. The fair value of the options granted during the year was estimated at €0.10c per share. The following key input assumptions were applied:

Volatility 65% Time period 7 years Dividend yield 0% Risk free interest rate (0.22%) Exercise price 0.17c

At 30 June 2017, options over 28.440 million (2016: 0.910 million) shares remained outstanding at subscription prices ranging from €0.142 to €6.13. These options expire at varying dates up to June 2024.

For the period ended 30 June 2017 2016 scheme 2009 scheme Weighted Weighted No of average No of average share exercise share exercise options price Options price 000’s € 000’s € At 1 January 22,200 0.45 2,490 0.84 2017 Granted during period – – 3,750 0.17 Expired during period – – – – Cancelled during period – – – – At 30 June 2017 22,200 0.45 6,240 0.44

Note 11

Commitments

As at 30 June 2017, the Group has capital commitments of approximately €8.585mm to contribute to its share of costs of exploration and evaluation activities. This is the net cost to Providence Resources Plc after receiving all funds from JV partners.