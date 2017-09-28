Pulp and Paper Chemicals – Global Strategic Business Report 2017

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Pulp and Paper Chemicals – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pulp and Paper Chemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Product Groups:

Pulping & Deinking Chemicals

Bleaching Chemicals

Starches

Internal Sizing Agents

Surface Sizing Agents

Paper Coating Chemicals

Retention & Drainage Aids

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Pulp and Paper Chemicals: Enabling Enhanced Performance, Productivity, Stability, and Cost-Efficiency in Paper Making

Major Chemicals Used In Pulp and Paper Manufacturing and Coating

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Paper and Pulp Industry Dynamics

Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow

Global Market Outlook

Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Global Growth

Growing Competition Boost Consumption of Chemical Additives in Developed Markets

Bleaching Chemicals: The Dominant Segment

Competitive Landscape

Highly Competitive Nature of Paper Manufacturing Triggers Increasing M&A Activity

Manufacturers Shifting to Emerging High Growth Markets to Meet Local Demand

Hydrogen Peroxide Production: Highly Concentrated

2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Specialty Papers Drive Healthy Growth for the Specialty Paper Chemicals Market

Various Specialty Paper Types, Desired Properties and the Specialty Chemicals Used in Production

The Versatility Attribute Drive Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Pulp Bleaching and Deinking of Recycled Paper

Environmental Factors Catalyze Utilization of Hydrogen Peroxide

Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES) to Revolutionize Pulp Manufacturing at Low Temperatures

Favorable Industrial Production Activity in Developing Countries Strengthens Market Prospects

Efficient Water Management Spurs Demand for Process Chemicals

Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

GreenBox++ Technology

XELOREX: The Next Big Thing in Productive and Efficient Papermaking

Hybrid Retention Polymers

Alkaline Papermaking

Alkaline-Based Bleaching Technology

Global Shift to Alkaline Papermaking Augurs Well for Silicone Defoamers

High Performance Chemicals

Optimization of Technologies: Addressing Ever- Changing Requirements of Paper Manufacturing

Papermaking Technology Advancements in a Nutshell

Rising Demand for Papers with High Print Quality and Performance Bode Well for Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Chemical Additives Drive Strong Demand in Paper Manufacturing

Growing Use of Recycled, Recovered Fibers: A Key Growth Driver for Paper Chemicals

Increase in Petrochemical Prices Triggers Hunt for Bio-based Alternatives

Eco-Friendly Chemicals Witness Steady Growth

Enzymes: An Economically Viable and Greener Alternative to Conventional Chemicals

Increasing Cost Competitiveness of Calcium Carbonate Boosts Demand in Filler Applications

Paper Industry Dominates PCC and GCC Consumption

Key Challenges Hampering Long Term Prospects for the Paper and Pulp Chemicals Market

Rapid Internet Proliferation

WTO and Globalization of World Economy

Source Reduction’ in Packaging on Paper Chemicals

Environmental Regulations that Significantly Impact Market Performance

ECF versus TCF Pulp Bleaching

ECF: Favored Over TCF

Impact of ECF Preferred Technology

Effective Control of Dioxin Discharge Through ECF Bleaching

Regulations on Air and Water

ZEF Vs TEF Mills

Fiber Standards

Ban on PFOA

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Key Chemicals used in the Production of Paper

Pulp and Paper Manufacturing Process

Pulp Production

Chemical Pulping: Kraft or Sulfate Process

Production of Paper

Chemicals Employed in Paper Making

Energy Consumption and Production

Recovery Process

Yield

Bleaching

Usage of Various Materials, Processes and Waste Generated

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Solenis to Acquire Nopco Colombiana

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Acquires Canexus

Archroma Launches Cartaspers PLH Liquid

Solenis Snaps Up Nopco Holding

Allnex Merges with Nuplex Industries

Solenis Acquires Nuplex Pulp & Paper

Minerals Technologies Inks an Agreement with a Paper Company in China

American Process Launches GreenBox++ Technology

Calgon Carbon Inks an Agreement to Take Over Arkema’s Subsidiary

Valmet Collaborates with Biochemtex to Develop Technology to Convert Lignin into Biochemicals

Kemira Commences Production in its New Facility in Brazil

Kemira Plans to Expand Sodium Chlorate Production Capacity

Applied Materials Solutions Plans to Manufacture Defoaming & Anti-Foaming Products

Solenis Acquires Wester Blend and Lostris International

OMNOVA Introduces New Water-based Release Coating Polymer

BASF Establishes New bio-acrylamide Facility in the UK

Solvay Plans to Expand its Hydrogen Peroxide Production Capacity

Brenntag Inks an Agreement with C-IP SA

Imerys Inks two Separate Agreements to Supply FiberLean MFC

Archroma Enters Into an Agreement with Igcar

Andritz Commences Production of New Pulp Line at Novodvinsk mill

Omya Forms Joint Venture with Shandong Tranlin Paper

Minerals Technologies Inks Agreement with European Papermaker

Archroma Rolls Out New Cartasol Food Compliant Colourant Dyes

Archroma Unveils Leucophor ACS Liq

AkzoNobel Divests Paper Chemicals Business

DuPont Spins Off its Performance Chemicals Business

BASF Combines its Paper Chemicals and Water Solutions Businesses

BASF Divests Kaolin Business

Kemira Starts New Production Line of Strength Resins & Solution Polymers

Styron Changes Name to Trinseo

Gulshan Polyols Commissions New PPC Plant for Orient Paper

CPH Group Plans to Take Over Alsio Technology

Mineral Technologies Inks Agreement with Asian Paper Company

Kemira Takes Over Soto Industries

Archroma Inks an Agreement with Blankophor

Superior Plus to Acquire Canexus

