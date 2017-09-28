Pulp and Paper Chemicals – Global Strategic Business Report 2017

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Pulp and Paper Chemicals – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pulp and Paper Chemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Product Groups:
- Pulping & Deinking Chemicals
- Bleaching Chemicals
- Starches
- Internal Sizing Agents
- Surface Sizing Agents
- Paper Coating Chemicals
- Retention & Drainage Aids
- Others
The report profiles 176 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands)
- Archroma (Switzerland)
- Ashland, Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Behn Meyer Chemicals (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Canada)
- ERCO Worldwide (Canada)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- FMC Corporation (USA)
- Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (USA)
- Hydrite Chemical Co. (USA)
- Imerys SA (France)
- Kemira Oyj (Finland)
- Nalco Holding Company (USA)
- Omya AG (Switzerland)
- POWER Chemicals Ltd. (Canada)
- Solenis LLC (USA)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- Synthomer PLC (UK)
- The Chemours Company (USA)
- Toho Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Trinseo LLC (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pulp and Paper Chemicals: Enabling Enhanced Performance, Productivity, Stability, and Cost-Efficiency in Paper Making
Major Chemicals Used In Pulp and Paper Manufacturing and Coating
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Paper and Pulp Industry Dynamics
Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow
Global Market Outlook
Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Global Growth
Growing Competition Boost Consumption of Chemical Additives in Developed Markets
Bleaching Chemicals: The Dominant Segment
Competitive Landscape
Highly Competitive Nature of Paper Manufacturing Triggers Increasing M&A Activity
Manufacturers Shifting to Emerging High Growth Markets to Meet Local Demand
Hydrogen Peroxide Production: Highly Concentrated
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Specialty Papers Drive Healthy Growth for the Specialty Paper Chemicals Market
Various Specialty Paper Types, Desired Properties and the Specialty Chemicals Used in Production
The Versatility Attribute Drive Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Pulp Bleaching and Deinking of Recycled Paper
Environmental Factors Catalyze Utilization of Hydrogen Peroxide
Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES) to Revolutionize Pulp Manufacturing at Low Temperatures
Favorable Industrial Production Activity in Developing Countries Strengthens Market Prospects
Efficient Water Management Spurs Demand for Process Chemicals
Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
GreenBox++ Technology
XELOREX: The Next Big Thing in Productive and Efficient Papermaking
Hybrid Retention Polymers
Alkaline Papermaking
Alkaline-Based Bleaching Technology
Global Shift to Alkaline Papermaking Augurs Well for Silicone Defoamers
High Performance Chemicals
Optimization of Technologies: Addressing Ever- Changing Requirements of Paper Manufacturing
Papermaking Technology Advancements in a Nutshell
Rising Demand for Papers with High Print Quality and Performance Bode Well for Market Growth
Myriad Benefits of Chemical Additives Drive Strong Demand in Paper Manufacturing
Growing Use of Recycled, Recovered Fibers: A Key Growth Driver for Paper Chemicals
Increase in Petrochemical Prices Triggers Hunt for Bio-based Alternatives
Eco-Friendly Chemicals Witness Steady Growth
Enzymes: An Economically Viable and Greener Alternative to Conventional Chemicals
Increasing Cost Competitiveness of Calcium Carbonate Boosts Demand in Filler Applications
Paper Industry Dominates PCC and GCC Consumption
Key Challenges Hampering Long Term Prospects for the Paper and Pulp Chemicals Market
Rapid Internet Proliferation
WTO and Globalization of World Economy
Source Reduction’ in Packaging on Paper Chemicals
Environmental Regulations that Significantly Impact Market Performance
ECF versus TCF Pulp Bleaching
ECF: Favored Over TCF
Impact of ECF Preferred Technology
Effective Control of Dioxin Discharge Through ECF Bleaching
Regulations on Air and Water
ZEF Vs TEF Mills
Fiber Standards
Ban on PFOA
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Key Chemicals used in the Production of Paper
Pulp and Paper Manufacturing Process
Pulp Production
Chemical Pulping: Kraft or Sulfate Process
Production of Paper
Chemicals Employed in Paper Making
Energy Consumption and Production
Recovery Process
Yield
Bleaching
Usage of Various Materials, Processes and Waste Generated
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Solenis to Acquire Nopco Colombiana
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Acquires Canexus
Archroma Launches Cartaspers PLH Liquid
Solenis Snaps Up Nopco Holding
Allnex Merges with Nuplex Industries
Solenis Acquires Nuplex Pulp & Paper
Minerals Technologies Inks an Agreement with a Paper Company in China
American Process Launches GreenBox++ Technology
Calgon Carbon Inks an Agreement to Take Over Arkema’s Subsidiary
Valmet Collaborates with Biochemtex to Develop Technology to Convert Lignin into Biochemicals
Kemira Commences Production in its New Facility in Brazil
Kemira Plans to Expand Sodium Chlorate Production Capacity
Applied Materials Solutions Plans to Manufacture Defoaming & Anti-Foaming Products
Solenis Acquires Wester Blend and Lostris International
OMNOVA Introduces New Water-based Release Coating Polymer
BASF Establishes New bio-acrylamide Facility in the UK
Solvay Plans to Expand its Hydrogen Peroxide Production Capacity
Brenntag Inks an Agreement with C-IP SA
Imerys Inks two Separate Agreements to Supply FiberLean MFC
Archroma Enters Into an Agreement with Igcar
Andritz Commences Production of New Pulp Line at Novodvinsk mill
Omya Forms Joint Venture with Shandong Tranlin Paper
Minerals Technologies Inks Agreement with European Papermaker
Archroma Rolls Out New Cartasol Food Compliant Colourant Dyes
Archroma Unveils Leucophor ACS Liq
AkzoNobel Divests Paper Chemicals Business
DuPont Spins Off its Performance Chemicals Business
BASF Combines its Paper Chemicals and Water Solutions Businesses
BASF Divests Kaolin Business
Kemira Starts New Production Line of Strength Resins & Solution Polymers
Styron Changes Name to Trinseo
Gulshan Polyols Commissions New PPC Plant for Orient Paper
CPH Group Plans to Take Over Alsio Technology
Mineral Technologies Inks Agreement with Asian Paper Company
Kemira Takes Over Soto Industries
Archroma Inks an Agreement with Blankophor
Superior Plus to Acquire Canexus
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 176 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries – 205)
- The United States (69)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (20)
- Europe (51)
- France (5)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (35)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (47)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (10)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/336p92/pulp_and_paper
