Purpose Investments Inc. Announces August Distributions

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of August 2017. The ex-distribution date for all funds is August 29, 2017, with the exception of the Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and the Purpose US Cash ETF, which have an ex-distribution date of August 31, 2017.
|Open-End Funds
|TSX Symbol
|Distribution
per share/unit
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Distribution
Frequency
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|$
|0.08001
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose Total Return Bond Fund – ETF Series
|PBD
|$
|0.07001
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series
|PHR
|$
|0.08001
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose Monthly Income Fund – ETF Series
|PIN
|$
|0.08301
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
|PYF
|$
|0.08301
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
|BNC
|$
|0.07501
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series
|PRP
|$
|0.04401
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|PID
|$
|0.0560
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|PUD
|$
|0.0510
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
|PUD.B
|$
|0.0597
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose Tactical Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Units
|BND
|$
|0.0550
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose Short Duration Tactical Bond Fund – ETF Units
|SBND
|$
|0.0500
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
|PSA
|$
|0.0470
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Purpose US Cash ETF
|PSU.U
|US$ 0.0875
|08/31/2017
|09/08/2017
|Monthly
|Closed-End Funds
|TSX
Symbol
|Distribution
per share/unit
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Distribution
Frequency
|Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class A
|PCF.UN
|$
|0.0500
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
|Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund – Class U
|PCF.U
|US$ 0.0500
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
|Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T
|PFU.UN
|$
|0.0417
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
|Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A
|unlisted
|$
|0.0417
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
|Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class A2
|unlisted
|$
|0.0417
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
|Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class A
|PFD.UN
|$
|0.1250
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
|Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class F
|unlisted
|$
|0.1250
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
|Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class U
|PFD.U
|US$ 0.1198
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
|Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund – Class V
|unlisted
|US$ 0.1198
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
|U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T
|PUB.UN
|$
|0.0417
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
|U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A
|unlisted
|$
|0.0417
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
|U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class A2
|unlisted
|$
|0.0417
|08/31/2017
|09/15/2017
|Monthly
(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees. Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors. Purpose has over $3.4 billion in assets under management and currently offers 35 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 7 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
CONTACT: For further information please contact: Nancy Turner Purpose Investments Inc. Tel: (877) 789-1517 Email: [email protected]
