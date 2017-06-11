Putin critic Navalny, eyeing power, organizes anti-graft protests

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Thousands of Russians are expected to protest against corruption on Monday, part of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s long-shot drive to unseat President Vladimir Putin next year by tapping voter anger over what Navalny says is runaway official graft.
