QC Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:QCCO) reported a net loss of $1.9 million and revenues of $22.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, net loss totaled $1.6 million and revenues were $46.2 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2016, net loss totaled $4.3 million and revenues were $29.2 million. Net loss totaled $3.1 million and revenues totaled $60.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

The three months and six months ended June 30, 2017 include severance charges of $77,000 and $313,000, respectively. The company recorded a charge of $2.7 million in second quarter 2016 due to a loan loss reserve for a business-to-business receivable and paid approximately $132,000 and $322,000 in severance and other costs during the three months and six months ended June 30, 2016, respectively.

The decline in revenues during 2017 compared to 2016 was primarily attributable to the third quarter 2016 store swap transaction, whereby the company acquired 33 branches operated in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Utah and sold its 98 branches operated in Alabama, Arizona, California, Mississippi and Ohio. Loan loss rates were lower in 2017 due to the $2.7 million second quarter 2016 reserve noted above, as well as 2017 recoveries in the business-to-business portfolio and better-than-expected collections in the branches that were closed.

About QC Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, QC Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of consumer loans in the United States and Canada. In the United States, QC offers various products, including single-pay, installment and title loans, check cashing, debit cards and money transfer services, through 264 branches in 14 states at July 31, 2017. In Canada, the company, through its subsidiary Direct Credit Holdings Inc., is engaged in short-term, consumer internet lending in various provinces.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. These risks include (1) changes in laws or regulations or governmental interpretations of existing laws and regulations governing consumer protection or short-term lending practices, (2) uncertainties relating to the interpretation, application and promulgation of regulations under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, including the impact of proposed rulemaking by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), (3) ballot referendum initiatives by industry opponents to cap the rates and fees that can be charged to customers, (4) uncertainties related to the examination process by the CFPB and indirect rulemaking through the examination process, (5) litigation or regulatory action directed towards us or the short-term consumer loan industry, (6) volatility in our earnings, primarily as a result of fluctuations in loan loss experience and closures of branches, (7) risks associated with our dependence on cash management banking services and the Automated Clearing House for loan collections, (8) negative media reports and public perception of the short-term consumer loan industry and the impact on federal and state legislatures and federal and state regulators, (9) changes in our key management personnel, (10) risks associated with owning and managing non-U.S. businesses, and (11) other various risks. QC will not update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

(Financial and Statistical Information Follows)

QC Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2016 2017 2016 2017 Revenues Consumer loan interest and fees $ 27,187 $ 20,555 $ 56,396 $ 41,712 Other 2,035 2,261 4,499 4,522 Total revenues 29,222 22,816 60,895 46,234 Provision for losses 12,376 6,198 19,618 9,468 Operating expenses 15,708 11,889 31,581 24,443 Gross profit 1,138 4,729 9,696 12,323 Corporate and Regional expenses 7,264 6,025 13,794 12,294 Other expense, net 475 563 588 1,382 Loss before income taxes (6,601 ) (1,859 ) (4,686 ) (1,353 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,258 ) 81 (1,565 ) 222 Net loss $ (4,343 ) $ (1,940 ) $ (3,121 ) $ (1,575 ) Loss per share: Basic Net loss $ (0.25 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.09 ) Diluted Net loss $ (0.25 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 17,333 17,333 17,333 17,333 Diluted 17,333 17,333 17,333 17,333

QC Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31,

2016

June 30,

2017 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,660 $ 17,293 Restricted cash 1,865 1,872 Loans receivable, less allowance for losses of $9,836 at December 31, 2016 and $7,578 at June 30, 2017 32,586 29,179 Other current assets 6,500 4,091 Total current assets 57,611 52,435 Non-current loans receivable, less allowance for losses of $623 at December 31, 2016 and $179 at June 30, 2017 1,664 504 Property and equipment, net 6,039 5,884 Other assets, net 8,041 7,827 Total assets $ 73,355 $ 66,650 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 10,420 $ 8,144 Revolving credit facility 2,250 Subordinated debt 7,736 7,516 Total current liabilities 20,406 15,660 Non-current liabilities 3,361 2,979 Total liabilities 23,767 18,639 Stockholders’ equity 49,588 48,011 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 73,355 $ 66,650

QC Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2016 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2017 Operating activities: Net loss $ (3,121 ) $ (1,575 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash 21,480 11,148 Changes in assets and liabilities (15,199 ) (4,968 ) Net operating 3,160 4,605 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,581 ) (1,407 ) Other 32 1 Net investing (1,549 ) (1,406 ) Financing activities: Net repayment of borrowings (4,500 ) (2,625 ) Other Net financing (4,500 ) (2,625 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 230 59 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,659 ) 633 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 16,115 16,660 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13,456 $ 17,293

CONTACT: Contact: Douglas E. Nickerson (913-234-5154) Chief Financial Officer