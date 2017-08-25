Breaking News
Home / Top News / QC Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

QC Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 24 mins ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:QCCO) reported a net loss of $1.9 million and revenues of $22.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, net loss totaled $1.6 million and revenues were $46.2 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2016, net loss totaled $4.3 million and revenues were $29.2 million. Net loss totaled $3.1 million and revenues totaled $60.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

The three months and six months ended June 30, 2017 include severance charges of $77,000 and $313,000, respectively. The company recorded a charge of $2.7 million in second quarter 2016 due to a loan loss reserve for a business-to-business receivable and paid approximately $132,000 and $322,000 in severance and other costs during the three months and six months ended June 30, 2016, respectively. 

The decline in revenues during 2017 compared to 2016 was primarily attributable to the third quarter 2016 store swap transaction, whereby the company acquired 33 branches operated in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Utah and sold its 98 branches operated in Alabama, Arizona, California, Mississippi and Ohio. Loan loss rates were lower in 2017 due to the $2.7 million second quarter 2016 reserve noted above, as well as 2017 recoveries in the business-to-business portfolio and better-than-expected collections in the branches that were closed.

About QC Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, QC Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of consumer loans in the United States and Canada. In the United States, QC offers various products, including single-pay, installment and title loans, check cashing, debit cards and money transfer services, through 264 branches in 14 states at July 31, 2017. In Canada, the company, through its subsidiary Direct Credit Holdings Inc., is engaged in short-term, consumer internet lending in various provinces.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer:  This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. These risks include (1) changes in laws or regulations or governmental interpretations of existing laws and regulations governing consumer protection or short-term lending practices, (2) uncertainties relating to the interpretation, application and promulgation of regulations under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, including the impact of proposed rulemaking by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), (3) ballot referendum initiatives by industry opponents to cap the rates and fees that can be charged to customers, (4) uncertainties related to the examination process by the CFPB and indirect rulemaking through the examination process, (5) litigation or regulatory action directed towards us or the short-term consumer loan industry, (6) volatility in our earnings, primarily as a result of fluctuations in loan loss experience and closures of branches, (7) risks associated with our dependence on cash management banking services and the Automated Clearing House for loan collections, (8) negative media reports and public perception of the short-term consumer loan industry and the impact on federal and state legislatures and federal and state regulators, (9) changes in our key management personnel, (10) risks associated with owning and managing non-U.S. businesses, and (11) other various risks. QC will not update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

(Financial and Statistical Information Follows)

QC Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended 
June 30,		       Six Months Ended 
June 30,
    2016       2017       2016       2017  
Revenues              
Consumer loan interest and fees $ 27,187     $ 20,555     $ 56,396     $ 41,712  
Other     2,035         2,261         4,499         4,522  
Total revenues   29,222       22,816       60,895       46,234  
Provision for losses   12,376       6,198       19,618       9,468  
Operating expenses     15,708         11,889         31,581         24,443  
Gross profit   1,138       4,729       9,696       12,323  
                                               
Corporate and Regional expenses   7,264       6,025       13,794       12,294  
Other expense, net     475         563         588         1,382  
Loss before income taxes   (6,601 )     (1,859 )     (4,686 )     (1,353 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (2,258 )       81         (1,565 )       222  
Net loss $   (4,343 )   $   (1,940 )   $   (3,121 )   $   (1,575 )
                                               
Loss per share:              
Basic              
Net loss $   (0.25 )   $   (0.11 )   $   (0.18 )   $   (0.09 )
                                               
Diluted                                              
Net loss $   (0.25 )   $   (0.11 )   $   (0.18 )   $   (0.09 )
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                              
Basic   17,333       17,333       17,333       17,333  
Diluted   17,333       17,333       17,333       17,333  
                 

QC Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
 
    December 31,
2016
     June 30,
2017
ASSETS           (Unaudited)  
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,660   $ 17,293  
Restricted cash   1,865     1,872  
Loans receivable, less allowance for losses of $9,836 at December 31, 2016 and $7,578 at June 30, 2017   32,586     29,179  
Other current assets     6,500       4,091  
Total current assets   57,611     52,435  
Non-current loans receivable, less allowance for losses of $623 at December 31, 2016 and $179 at June 30, 2017   1,664     504  
Property and equipment, net   6,039     5,884  
Other assets, net     8,041       7,827  
Total assets $ 73,355   $ 66,650  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 10,420   $ 8,144  
Revolving credit facility   2,250      
Subordinated debt     7,736       7,516  
Total current liabilities   20,406     15,660  
         
Non-current liabilities     3,361       2,979  
Total liabilities   23,767     18,639  
         
Stockholders’ equity     49,588       48,011  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 73,355   $ 66,650  
                 

QC Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended
June 30, 2016		     Six Months Ended
June 30, 2017
                   
Operating activities:        
Net loss $ (3,121 )   $ (1,575 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash   21,480       11,148    
Changes in assets and liabilities   (15,199 )     (4,968 )  
Net operating   3,160       4,605    
                     
Investing activities:        
Capital expenditures   (1,581 )     (1,407 )  
Other   32       1    
Net investing   (1,549 )     (1,406 )  
                     
Financing activities:        
Net repayment of borrowings   (4,500 )     (2,625 )  
Other                    
Net financing   (4,500 )     (2,625 )  
                     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   230       59    
                     
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (2,659 )       633    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year       16,115           16,660    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $   13,456     $   17,293    
                     

 

CONTACT: Contact:	 	        
Douglas E. Nickerson  (913-234-5154)		
Chief Financial Officer
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.