Quadron Introduces the Next Generation CO2 Cannabis Extraction System: “The BOSS”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quadron Cannatech Corporation (the “Company” or “Quadron”) – (CSE:QCC) is pleased to introduce its proprietary, automated, next generation CO2 Extraction System – the “BOSS”.

The BOSS combines proprietary max-flow CO2 innovation with advanced thermodynamics, automated features, and an exclusive plug and play design. The BOSS requires only a fraction of the space and energy requirements compared to other systems on the market and is built to simplify extraction with the benefits of automation and data analytics. The system is designed with industry needs in mind to reduce costs and increase profit margins for extract production.

THE BOSS EXTRACTION SYSTEM ADVANTAGES

Automated system with remote monitoring and control features

Software collects, stores, and analyzes data for Research & Development

Programmable cycles – maximizing extraction and separation efficiency

Plug and Play self-contained system with no external setup required

Simplified assembly with only two pieces of equipment to set-up, two plugs and four hoses to connect

Integrated heat exchanger with proprietary advanced thermodynamics

High precision operating parameters for accurate performance

Ability to collect extract during runtime

Rosy Mondin, CEO & President of Quadron, states: “We engaged with a broad base of industry participants and listened to their needs. Utilizing military-grade craftsmanship, precision engineering, and state-of-the-art automation, the BOSS is an advanced CO2 Extraction System, designed to deliver the most advanced CO2 extraction technology.”

Ms. Mondin continues, “There is an extraordinary need for innovation, automation, analytics, and predictable recoveries in the cannabis extraction industry. The BOSS is a revolutionary system that will no doubt disrupt the industry and build a new, worldwide benchmark for industry standards moving forward.”

Click here to view more information on the BOSS CO2 Extraction System.

Due to high demand for the BOSS, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Company directly for purchase reservations. Reserve Now.

About Quadron: Quadron focuses on ancillary equipment, products and services for the authorized cannabis industry by providing a full array of end to end extraction and processing solutions including sales of alternative end user delivery options for recreational and medical consumers.

For more information, visit: www.quadroncannatech.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

QUADRON CANNATECH CORPORATION

Rosy Mondin

President and CEO

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

KIN Communications Inc.

Caleb Jeffries, VP, Investor Relations

1-866-684-6730

[email protected]

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.