Qualia’s Privacy Program Recognized as Best Practices Pillar 3 Compliant by ALTA Elite Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualia, the award winning real estate title and closing platform, has earned ALTA Best Practices Pillar 3 compliance recognition after completing an independent audit process with A-LIGN, a third-party certified public accounting (CPA) firm and ALTA Elite Provider. This is in addition to completing the SOC 2 Report achieved earlier this year.

The independent validation confirms the effectiveness of Qualia’s processes, procedures and controls for maintaining a privacy and information security program that protects nonpublic personal information (NPI) as recommended by ALTA Best Practices Pillar 3 and as required by local, state and federal law.

“Qualia aggressively invests in protecting our members’ data, which includes maintaining the highest security protocols and leveraging an advisory board with some of the technology industry’s foremost experts in security and privacy,” said Nate Baker, CEO of Qualia. “We believe it’s our responsibility to ensure our customers can maintain best-in-class security and privacy practices through their title and closing software.”

Earlier this year, Qualia achieved AICPA’s SOC 2 Compliance which focuses on controls for SaaS operations, regardless of industry. The third-party audit analyzed Qualia’s system and suitability of the design of controls for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Other large, high-quality companies including Amazon, Oracle, and Microsoft use the same independent validation to maintain stringent safeguards.

About Qualia:

Qualia is the Title and Closing platform of choice for real estate professionals across the country. Built by a team of title veterans and top software engineers, Qualia unifies every part of the closing process using modern, cloud-based technology.

