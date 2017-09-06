Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

EPS Improves Year-over-Year

HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended July 31, 2017.

Bill Griffiths, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Overall, third quarter revenues came in a little softer than expected; however, we realized significant earnings per share growth and our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage improved. In addition, strong cash flow generation during the quarter enabled us to repay more than $22 million in outstanding debt and we expect to generate even stronger cash flow in the fourth quarter. Looking ahead, the recent promotion of George Wilson to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer will allow me to spend more time concentrating on strategy while he builds on the progress we have made towards operational excellence, margin expansion and cash flow generation, all of which will contribute toward the goal of further enhancing and creating value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2017 Results Summary

The Company reported net sales of $229.4 million for the three months ended July 31, 2017, compared to $248.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2016. Similar to the first and second quarters of 2017, the decrease was primarily attributable to Quanex’s previously disclosed decision to exit product lines and less profitable business that does not meet the Company’s financial objectives. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

Net income increased to $10.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2017, compared to a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly to $32.2 million during the third quarter of 2017, compared to $33.1 million during the third quarter of 2016, but consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage increased by approximately 70 basis points. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section and Selected Segment Data table for additional information)

Cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended July 31, 2017, was $29.6 million, compared to $25.2 million during the same period of 2016. Quanex generated Free Cash Flow of $20.0 million during the third quarter of 2017, representing an increase of approximately 20% compared to the third quarter of 2016. As of July 31, 2017, the Company’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 2.5x. As expected, Quanex’s leverage ratio decreased quarter-over-quarter largely as a result of the repayment of approximately $22 million in debt. The Company remains focused on generating Free Cash Flow to pay down debt and continues to anticipate a further improvement in the leverage ratio by year-end 2017. (See Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table and Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Results Net sales $ 229,367 $ – $ 229,367 $ 248,085 $ – $ 248,085 Cost of sales (1) 176,758 – 176,758 186,631 (67 ) 186,564 Selling, general and administrative (2) 20,478 (35 ) 20,443 28,551 (109 ) 28,442 Restructuring charges (3) 864 (864 ) – – – – EBITDA 31,267 899 32,166 32,903 176 33,079 Depreciation and amortization (4) 13,915 (1,277 ) 12,638 12,973 – 12,973 Operating income (loss) 17,352 2,176 19,528 19,930 176 20,106 Interest expense (5) (2,575 ) – (2,575 ) (22,200 ) 16,677 (5,523 ) Other, net (6) 46 (39 ) 7 (2,523 ) 2,239 (284 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 14,823 2,137 16,960 (4,793 ) 19,092 14,299 Income tax (expense) benefit (7) (4,608 ) (860 ) (5,468 ) 817 (5,910 ) (5,093 ) Net income (loss) $ 10,215 $ 1,277 $ 11,492 $ (3,976 ) $ 13,182 $ 9,206 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (8) $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.27 (1) Cost of sales adjustment relates solely to purchase price accounting inventory step-up impact from HL Plastics acquisition. (2) SG&A adjustments are for acquisition related transaction costs. (3) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of several manufacturing plant facilities. (4) D&A adjustments relate to accelerated depreciation and amortization for restructured PP&E and intangible assets. (5) Interest expense adjustments relate to write off of deferred loan costs, unamortized original issuance discount, and prepayment call premium related to debt refinance. (6) Other, net adjustments relate to foreign currency transaction (gains) losses. (7) Effective tax rate reflects impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis. (8) Adjusted EPS for 2016 is calculated using diluted shares outstanding of 34.5 million, respectively.

Recent Events

Quanex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the Company’s common stock, payable September 29, 2017, to shareholders of record on September 18, 2017.

During the third quarter of 2017, Quanex transferred operating responsibility of two wood-based accessory plants from the North American Engineered Components segment to the North American Cabinet Components segment. These moves have been contemplated since the Company acquired Woodcraft and better align manufacturing capability and capacity. (See Segment Reconciliation table for additional information)

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, gain/loss on the sale of fixed assets related to the plant closure in Mexico, one-time employee benefit adjustment and restructuring charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is calculated using the sum of current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt, minus cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that Quanex believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating the Company’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in Quanex’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain charges and credits because the Company believes that such items are not indicative of its core operating results and trends, and do not provide meaningful comparisons with other reporting periods. Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods, and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2016, under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net sales $ 229,367 $ 248,085 $ 634,406 $ 679,013 Cost of sales 176,758 186,631 494,647 522,476 Selling, general and administrative 20,478 28,551 74,839 88,430 Restructuring charges 864 – 3,083 – Depreciation and amortization 13,915 12,973 43,701 39,759 Operating income 17,352 19,930 18,136 28,348 Interest expense (2,575 ) (22,200 ) (7,126 ) (34,324 ) Other, net 46 (2,523 ) 572 (4,036 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 14,823 (4,793 ) 11,582 (10,012 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (4,608 ) 817 (3,631 ) 2,722 Net income (loss) $ 10,215 $ (3,976 ) $ 7,951 $ (7,290 ) Income (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.30 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.22 ) Income (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.29 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.22 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,224 33,916 34,141 33,850 Diluted 34,924 33,916 34,771 33,850 Cash dividends per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.12

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, 2017 October 31, 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,791 $ 25,526 Accounts receivable, net 78,046 83,625 Inventories, net 94,373 84,335 Prepaid and other current assets 8,119 10,488 Total current assets 196,329 203,974 Property, plant and equipment, net 214,829 198,497 Goodwill 222,153 217,035 Intangible assets, net 143,702 154,180 Other assets 8,046 6,667 Total assets $ 785,059 $ 780,353 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,709 $ 47,781 Accrued liabilities 35,476 55,101 Income taxes payable 2,133 732 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,364 10,520 Total current liabilities 109,682 114,134 Long-term debt 238,033 259,011 Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 10,704 8,167 Deferred income taxes 18,509 18,322 Other liabilities 15,460 12,888 Total liabilities 392,388 412,522 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 375 376 Additional paid-in-capital 256,170 254,540 Retained earnings 216,553 214,047 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,491 ) (38,765 ) Treasury stock at cost (52,936 ) (62,367 ) Total stockholders’ equity 392,671 367,831 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 785,059 $ 780,353

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2017 2016 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 7,951 $ (7,290 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 43,701 39,759 Stock-based compensation 4,305 4,587 Deferred income tax (1,847 ) (6,370 ) Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation (229 ) (134 ) Charge for deferred loan costs and debt discount – 15,883 Other, net 1,136 543 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Decrease in accounts receivable 6,923 2,035 Increase in inventory (8,576 ) (1,530 ) Increase in other current assets (379 ) (1,239 ) Decrease in accounts payable (3,145 ) (2,092 ) Decrease in accrued liabilities (12,303 ) (2,139 ) Increase in income taxes payable 4,349 2,990 Increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits 2,537 2,485 Increase in other long-term liabilities 1,226 894 Other, net (389 ) 676 Cash provided by operating activities 45,260 49,058 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8,497 ) (245,904 ) Capital expenditures (27,098 ) (25,938 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 1,232 984 Cash used for investing activities (34,363 ) (270,858 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 53,500 632,800 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (74,125 ) (389,000 ) Debt issuance costs – (11,795 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (2,240 ) (1,825 ) Common stock dividends paid (4,127 ) (4,101 ) Issuance of common stock 6,379 3,368 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation 229 134 Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (20,384 ) 229,581 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (248 ) 1,277 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (9,735 ) 9,058 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,526 23,125 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,791 $ 32,183

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company’s calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended July 31, 2017 2016 Cash provided by operating activities $ 29,556 $ 25,249 Capital expenditures (9,548 ) (8,519 ) Free Cash Flow $ 20,008 $ 16,730

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SEGMENT RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables reconcile the Company’s segment presentation to account for the transfer of operating facilities from the North American Engineered Components segment to the Cabinet Components segment, as previously reported in our earnings release for the three-months and nine-months ended July 31, 2016, to the current presentation: NA Engineered

Components EU Engineered

Components NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended July 31, 2016 As previously reported Net sales $ 150,462 $ 40,217 $ 58,826 $ (1,420 ) $ 248,085 Cost of sales 109,513 27,533 50,376 (791 ) 186,631 Selling, general and administrative 15,408 5,896 4,035 3,212 28,551 Depreciation and amortization 7,063 2,340 3,435 135 12,973 Operating income (loss) $ 18,478 $ 4,448 $ 980 $ (3,976 ) $ 19,930 Reclassification Net sales $ (5,422 ) $ – $ 6,094 $ (672 ) $ – Cost of sales (4,364 ) – 5,036 (672 ) – Selling, general and administrative (230 ) – 230 – – Depreciation and amortization (133 ) – 133 – – Operating income (loss) $ (695 ) $ – $ 695 $ – $ – Current presentation Net sales $ 145,040 $ 40,217 $ 64,920 $ (2,092 ) $ 248,085 Cost of sales 105,149 27,533 55,412 (1,463 ) 186,631 Selling, general and administrative 15,178 5,896 4,265 3,212 28,551 Depreciation and amortization 6,930 2,340 3,568 135 12,973 Operating income (loss) $ 17,783 $ 4,448 $ 1,675 $ (3,976 ) $ 19,930 Nine months ended July 31, 2016 As previously reported Net sales $ 406,029 $ 110,250 $ 166,906 $ (4,172 ) $ 679,013 Cost of sales 304,434 76,698 143,716 (2,372 ) 522,476 Selling, general and administrative 46,386 17,370 12,366 12,308 88,430 Depreciation and amortization 21,424 7,191 10,709 435 39,759 Operating income (loss) $ 33,785 $ 8,991 $ 115 $ (14,543 ) $ 28,348 Reclassification Net sales $ (15,772 ) $ – $ 18,143 $ (2,371 ) $ – Cost of sales (12,440 ) – 14,811 (2,371 ) – Selling, general and administrative (660 ) – 660 – – Depreciation and amortization (375 ) – 375 – – Operating income (loss) $ (2,297 ) $ – $ 2,297 $ – $ – Current presentation Net sales $ 390,257 $ 110,250 $ 185,049 $ (6,543 ) $ 679,013 Cost of sales 291,994 76,698 158,527 (4,743 ) 522,476 Selling, general and administrative 45,726 17,370 13,026 12,308 88,430 Depreciation and amortization 21,049 7,191 11,084 435 39,759 Operating income (loss) $ 31,488 $ 8,991 $ 2,412 $ (14,543 ) $ 28,348

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SELECTED SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) This table provides operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Engineered

Components EU Engineered

Components NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended July 31, 2017 Net sales $ 126,446 $ 40,359 $ 63,839 $ (1,277 ) $ 229,367 Cost of sales 94,169 29,002 54,538 (951 ) 176,758 Selling, general and administrative 11,829 5,162 3,968 (481 ) 20,478 Restructuring charges 727 – 137 – 864 Depreciation and amortization 7,899 2,391 3,491 134 13,915 Operating income (loss) 11,822 3,804 1,705 21 17,352 Depreciation and amortization 7,899 2,391 3,491 134 13,915 EBITDA 19,721 6,195 5,196 155 31,267 Transaction related costs – – – 35 35 Restructuring charges 727 – 137 – 864 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,448 $ 6,195 $ 5,333 $ 190 $ 32,166 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 16.2 % 15.3 % 8.4 % 14.0 % Three months ended July 31, 2016 (1) Net sales $ 145,040 $ 40,217 $ 64,920 $ (2,092 ) $ 248,085 Cost of sales 105,149 27,533 55,412 (1,463 ) 186,631 Selling, general and administrative 15,178 5,896 4,265 3,212 28,551 Depreciation and amortization 6,930 2,340 3,568 135 12,973 Operating income (loss) 17,783 4,448 1,675 (3,976 ) 19,930 Depreciation and amortization 6,930 2,340 3,568 135 12,973 EBITDA 24,713 6,788 5,243 (3,841 ) 32,903 Transaction related costs – – – 109 109 PPA-Inventory Step-up – 67 – – 67 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,713 $ 6,855 $ 5,243 $ (3,732 ) $ 33,079 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 17.0 % 17.0 % 8.1 % 13.3 % Nine months ended July 31, 2017 Net sales $ 343,694 $ 106,133 $ 188,359 $ (3,780 ) $ 634,406 Cost of sales 260,479 75,304 161,704 (2,840 ) 494,647 Selling, general and administrative 38,770 15,132 12,739 8,198 74,839 Restructuring charges 2,207 – 876 – 3,083 Depreciation and amortization 26,377 6,753 10,160 411 43,701 Operating income (loss) 15,861 8,944 2,880 (9,549 ) 18,136 Depreciation and amortization 26,377 6,753 10,160 411 43,701 EBITDA 42,238 15,697 13,040 (9,138 ) 61,837 Transaction related costs – – – 327 327 Mexico restructuring, loss on sale of fixed assets – – 190 – 190 One-time employee benefit adjustment – – 188 – 188 PPA-Inventory Step-up – 104 – – 104 Restructuring charges 2,207 – 876 – 3,083 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,445 $ 15,801 $ 14,294 $ (8,811 ) $ 65,729 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.9 % 14.9 % 7.6 % 10.4 % Nine months ended July 31, 2016 (1) Net sales $ 390,257 $ 110,250 $ 185,049 $ (6,543 ) $ 679,013 Cost of sales 291,994 76,698 158,527 (4,743 ) 522,476 Selling, general and administrative 45,726 17,370 13,026 12,308 88,430 Depreciation and amortization 21,049 7,191 11,084 435 39,759 Operating income (loss) 31,488 8,991 2,412 (14,543 ) 28,348 Depreciation and amortization 21,049 7,191 11,084 435 39,759 EBITDA 52,537 16,182 13,496 (14,108 ) 68,107 Transaction related costs – – – 4,987 4,987 PPA-Inventory Step-up – 351 2,287 – 2,638 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,537 $ 16,533 $ 15,783 $ (9,121 ) $ 75,732 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.5 % 15.0 % 8.5 % 11.2 % (1) Updated to reflect transfer of operating facilities from NA Engineered Components to NA Cabinet Components. See Reconciliation for additional details.