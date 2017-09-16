Quantenna and SoftAtHome Partner to Extend Smart Home Wi-Fi

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBC2017 – Quantenna Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq:QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, and SoftAtHome, the leading software provider of operator CPE devices enabling convergent services for the digital home, today announced that SoftAtHome Smart Wi-Fi runs on the QV860 chipset from Quantenna. By adding this key chipset, SoftAtHome allows for a better Wi-Fi experience by extending coverage, increasing capacity and delivering faster speeds to all Wi-Fi devices throughout the home.

Already embedded in leading service provider gateways and set-top boxes, the Quantenna 802.11ac Wi-Fi will enable SoftAtHome to offer a high-performance mesh and repeater solution to service providers and OEM partners. Any OEM product based on a QV860 chipset can now easily be associated with any other SoftAtHome powered repeater or existing operator’s CPE. Quantenna’s 802.11ac Wave 2 QV860 chipset is part of a complete mesh and repeater portfolio, ranging from 4 streams single band to 12 stream tri-band, that can be used in compact and high capacity mesh and repeaters solutions.

SoftAtHome Smart Wi-Fi (SSW) is the solution of choice for operators to increase Wi-Fi Quality of Experience at home. SSW provides a comprehensive, high-performance and secured Smart-Wi-Fi solution for the whole home with advanced services such as auto-configuration, network mapping, best Wi-Fi channel selection, client roaming management, band steering as well as IPTV and Video support.

“By partnering with SoftAtHome, the CPE software leader, we excel in maximizing seamless and uninterrupted Wi-Fi experiences,” said Lionel Bonnot, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Quantenna. “Together, we allow service providers to offer customers multiple options for deploying distributed Wi-Fi networks and most importantly, making it possible to do more in every room of the home.”

“Customers are expecting a solution to deliver the best Wi-Fi experience at home,” said David Viret-Lange, CEO, SoftAtHome. “Combining SoftAtHome’s Smart Wi-Fi solution, with Quantenna’s QV860 is a powerful solution for a smart Wi-Fi repeater reaching the next level in terms of an in home Wi-Fi experience.”

About Quantenna

Quantenna (Nasdaq:QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts into the market. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon, system to software, to assess Wi-Fi networks and provides total solutions for service providers worldwide. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome is a fast growing software company delivering leading connectivity, Pay TV and digital services for Operator devices in the home. Through its SOP product, SoftAtHome is empowering operators to compete against local competition and global players alike by leveraging the ecosystem to deliver outstanding services. SOP is central to delivering standard based cost-effective solutions that are simple and long lasting. Its solutions are already deployed on over 30 million homes in more than 18 countries in multiple broadband and broadcast deployments for major operators. The company is headquartered in France with development and sales teams also in Belgium and the UAE. For more information, visit our website at www.softathome.com.