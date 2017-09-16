Breaking News
Home / Top News / Quantenna and SoftAtHome Partner to Extend Smart Home Wi-Fi

Quantenna and SoftAtHome Partner to Extend Smart Home Wi-Fi

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 26 mins ago

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBC2017 Quantenna Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq:QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, and SoftAtHome, the leading software provider of operator CPE devices enabling convergent services for the digital home, today announced that SoftAtHome Smart Wi-Fi runs on the QV860 chipset from Quantenna. By adding this key chipset, SoftAtHome allows for a better Wi-Fi experience by extending coverage, increasing capacity and delivering faster speeds to all Wi-Fi  devices throughout the home.

Already embedded in leading service provider gateways and set-top boxes, the Quantenna 802.11ac Wi-Fi will enable SoftAtHome to offer a high-performance mesh and repeater solution to service providers and OEM partners. Any OEM product based on a QV860 chipset can now easily be associated with any other SoftAtHome powered repeater or existing operator’s CPE. Quantenna’s 802.11ac Wave 2 QV860 chipset is part of a complete mesh and repeater portfolio, ranging from 4 streams single band to 12 stream tri-band, that can be used in compact and high capacity mesh and repeaters solutions.

SoftAtHome Smart Wi-Fi (SSW) is the solution of choice for operators to increase Wi-Fi Quality of Experience at home. SSW provides a comprehensive, high-performance and secured Smart-Wi-Fi solution for the whole home with advanced services such as auto-configuration, network mapping, best Wi-Fi channel selection, client roaming management, band steering as well as IPTV and Video support.

“By partnering with SoftAtHome, the CPE software leader, we excel in maximizing seamless and uninterrupted Wi-Fi experiences,” said Lionel Bonnot, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Quantenna. “Together, we allow service providers to offer customers multiple options for deploying distributed Wi-Fi networks and most importantly, making it possible to do more in every room of the home.”

“Customers are expecting a solution to deliver the best Wi-Fi experience at home,” said David Viret-Lange, CEO, SoftAtHome. “Combining SoftAtHome’s Smart Wi-Fi solution, with Quantenna’s QV860 is a powerful solution for a smart Wi-Fi repeater reaching the next level in terms of an in home Wi-Fi experience.”

About Quantenna
Quantenna (Nasdaq:QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts into the market. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon, system to software, to assess Wi-Fi networks and provides total solutions for service providers worldwide. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

About SoftAtHome
SoftAtHome is a fast growing software company delivering leading connectivity, Pay TV and digital services for Operator devices in the home. Through its SOP product, SoftAtHome is empowering operators to compete against local competition and global players alike by leveraging the ecosystem to deliver outstanding services. SOP is central to delivering standard based cost-effective solutions that are simple and long lasting. Its solutions are already deployed on over 30 million homes in more than 18 countries in multiple broadband and broadcast deployments for major operators. The company is headquartered in France with development and sales teams also in Belgium and the UAE. For more information, visit our website at www.softathome.com.

Quantenna Contact:   SoftAtHome Contact:
Sally Chan   Marta Twardowska
+1 510 897 2711   +31 621-184-585
[email protected]   [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.