Quantenna and Technicolor Collaborate on Dual-Band Wi-Fi Extender for Mesh Networks to Help Operators to Improve Subscriber Experience

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBC2017 – Quantenna Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq:QTNA), a leading provider of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, announced that Technicolor, a worldwide technology leader in media and entertainment, has adopted the QV860 chipset in its OWA0130 dual-band extender.

This solution extends the coverage of Wi-Fi gateways and is an ideal solution for service providers looking to offer a home mesh network that further enhances the seamless connectivity users have come to expect for Wi-Fi as they roam throughout the home.

As service providers offer an increasing array of services to the home, the importance of a high-capacity, reliable Wi-Fi network becomes crucial for the successful deployment of services to multiple devices in the home. The OWA0130 will provide extended Wi-Fi coverage, at higher speed and reliability than existing Mesh products.

“A successful connected home experience today depends on reliable and high-quality Wi-Fi infrastructures which can support a growing array of devices requiring wireless access to the internet,” said Bart Vercammen, VP Product Management at Technicolor. “The collaboration between Technicolor and Quantenna offers network service providers an opportunity to offer subscribers consistent and excellent performance throughout their homes.”

“Quantenna is very pleased to partner with a media and technology leader such as Technicolor,” said Lionel Bonnot, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Quantenna. “Our line of wireless repeater solutions, which span from 5GHz 4-stream to tri-band 12-stream products, is the most complete in the industry and shows our commitment to this burgeoning market. We believe the combination of our wireless repeater solutions with our award-winning line of 4×4, 8×8 gateways and 802.11ax solutions positions Quantenna as the undisputed leader in Wi-Fi networking for service providers, retail and enterprise customers around the world.”

Technicolor’s OWA0130 is a multi-function extender which supports both 5GHz 802.11ac Wave 2 and 2.4GHz 802.11n networks. It can be easily configured to be a wired extender, which uses a gigabit Ethernet connection as the backhaul, or a fully wireless extender, in which the 5GHz 802.11ac is used as the backhaul. In either configuration, the OWA0130 supports a dual-band, dual-concurrent 4×4 5GHz 802.11ac and a 2×2 2.4GHz 802.11n network to downstream clients. The OWA0130 also supports Technicolor’s cloud-based Wi-Fi monitoring solution, Wi-Fi Doctor, and is available now.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (NASDAQ:QTNA) is a global leader and innovator of leading-edge performance Wi-Fi solutions. Quantenna introduced the world’s first 10G Wi-Fi technology for a new generation of access points in home, enterprise and public spaces and continues to innovate. Quantenna’s Wi-Fi solutions offer superior performance, and establish benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. With MAUI, Quantenna’s cloud-based Wi-Fi analytics platform that complements its chipset solutions, service providers can deliver real-time, automated Wi-Fi monitoring, optimization, and self-healing to their customers around the clock to help achieve the best Wi-Fi experience. Quantenna is Wi-Fi perfected. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

About Technicolor Connected Home Division

Technicolor’s Connected Home Division offers operators around the world a full range of customer premises equipment (CPE), including gateway, Wi-Fi extender and set-top box offerings, along with professional services and a wide variety of software, conditional access and digital right management (DRM) solutions. Technicolor offers SD or HD converters for digital and HDTV transition, powerful premium 4K HDR and Ultra HD Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) and Smart Media Gateways. Technicolor’s comprehensive portfolio of internet protocol (IP) set-top boxes enables network operators to offer their subscribers a tailored, personal and differentiated video experience by decoding, decrypting and displaying linear and OTT content.

