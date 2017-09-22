Radius Health to Present at Cantor Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radius Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:RDUS), a fully integrated science-driven biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases, today announced that Jesper Høiland, President and CEO of the company, will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 8:35 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of Radius’ website at http://ir.radiuspharm.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Radius’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Radius Health

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. Radius’ Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for abaloparatide-SC for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis is under regulatory review in Europe. The Radius clinical pipeline includes an investigational abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis and the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-driven and/or hormone-resistant breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. Radius’ RAD140, a non-steroidal, selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), is under investigation for potential use in hormone receptor positive breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alex Fudukidis
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (646) 942-5632

