Radware Helps Make It Easy to Migrate From Data Center to Microsoft Azure

MAHWAH, N.J., April 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR), a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, announced that its Alteon NG Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Virtual Appliance (VA) is available on Microsoft Azure to enterprises that need to incorporate an application delivery solutions in their cloud deployment. It now comes with integrated migration tools that make cloud migration simple and easy to execute.

Radware’s Alteon NG VA for Azure enables organizations to run applications across private and public cloud infrastructures, while improving overall quality of experience (QoE) for users accessing business applications through its load balancing and traffic management capabilities.

Radware’s Alteon VA provides outstanding agility, a superior footprint-to-performance ratio, and next-generation ADC functionality, which allows IT administrators to fully use their application deployment on Azure. Alteon NG VA for Azure supports the complex functional requirements of enterprise applications, from Layer 7 rewrites to SSL offloading to web application security.

Organizations can now move ADC services back and forth between their private data center and the cloud in a few clicks. Using Radware’s vDirect automation suite, IT administrators can automate transition calls, regardless of where the ADC resides—their private data center, Azure, or another cloud solution—and easily transfer them back and forth from one environment to another.

“The integrated migration tool adds to the value of cloud based ADC,” said Daniel Lakier, vice president of ADC at Radware. “Alteon NG VA for Microsoft Azure supplements the enterprise application lifecycle, enabling organizations to grow and shrink their application infrastructure capacity on demand. Working under a pay-as-you-go structure helps organizations optimize their initial investment and their ongoing operational costs.”

In addition, Alteon NG VA for Azure monitors the application performance and user experience, enabling full control over application delivery service level assurances (SLAs) that cloud deployments provide. Its embedded web application firewall (WAF) and state-of-the-art application acceleration ensure that the application remains fast and secure on Azure.

“We’re pleased to make Radware’s Alteon NG Virtual Appliance available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to help customers improve performance for business applications,” said Andrea Carl, director, Commercial Communications at Microsoft Corp. “The ability to easily transfer ADC services between datacenter and the cloud makes it easier than ever for organizations to outfit their cloud environment with solutions that meet their business needs.”

Radware’s solution maintains agility across private data centers and different cloud environments by combining functional parity across all of its ADC form factors together with automation tools. Through automation, organizations gain instant ADC service portability across environments and can simplify all ADC lifecycle management tasks down to the click of a button.

Alteon NG VA for Azure is available via a bring-your-own-license (BYOL) model using a simple activation process in the Azure Marketplace.

For more information, visit Alteon NG VA for Azure.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR), is a global leader of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio delivers service level assurance for business-critical applications, while maximizing IT efficiency. Radware’s solutions empower more than 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, SlideShare, Twitter, YouTube, Radware Connect app for iPhone® and our security center DDoSWarriors.com that provides a comprehensive analysis on DDoS attack tools, trends and threats.

©2017 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Radware and all other Radware product and service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners. The Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain statements concerning Radware’s future prospects that are “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would”, “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. For example, when we say “Radware makes migration to Microsoft Azure cloud as easy as drag and drop”, this is a forward looking statement.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; changes in the competitive landscape; inability to realize our investment objectives; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing products; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; Competition in the market for Application Delivery and Network Security solutions and our industry in general is intense; and other factors and risks on which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, reference is made to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Deborah Szajngarten Radware 201-785-3206 deborah.szajngarten@radware.com Investor Relations: Anat Earon-Heilborn +972 723917548 ir@radware.com