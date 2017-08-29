Ramirent delivers a large equipment rental solution to the Sergelhuset building complex renovation in Sweden

Helsinki, Finland, 2017-08-29 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Ramirent Plc Press release August 29, 2017 10:00 EET

Ramirent has signed an agreement with property company Vasakronan AB to provide a Total Solution covering equipment rental and related services during the transformation of the Sergelhuset building complex in the center of Stockholm in Sweden. The project will run until 2020. The value of the order is approximately EUR 30 million for deliveries to Vasakronan as well as to other cooperation partners.

Centrally located in the city center of Stockholm, the Sergelhuset project includes the transformation of three buildings, three streets as well as the Sergels torg market-place.

Ramirent’s delivery includes a dedicated team working on-site with planning, needs analysis and execution. Over the course of the project, Ramirent will provide safety and working environment solutions, optimize logistics and the handling of electricity and heating in the project. Ramirent’s undertaking also includes training the on-site personnel, the efficient supply of machines and fall protection solutions.

“We are very pleased that Vasakronan has chosen Ramirent as partner for this project, where experience from similar projects is of value. With our approach, the customer can concentrate on its core business and Ramirent ensures that “the temporary factory”, where the construction project will be executed efficiently and in a sustainable manner”, says Jonas Söderkvist, Ramirent’s Executive Vice President of segments Sweden and Denmark.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Franciska Janzon, SVP, Marketing, Communications, IR, tel. +358 20 750 2859, [email protected]

RAMIRENT is a leading rental equipment group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer’s business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. In 2016, Ramirent Group sales totaled EUR 665 million. The Group has 2,816 employees in 298 customer centers in 10 countries in Europe. Ramirent is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent – More than machines®.

DISTRIBUTION: NASDAQ Helsinki, Main news media, www.ramirent.com



