(Reuters) – Grammy-winning rap star Lil Wayne was taken to hospital on Sunday after suffering a seizure and being found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room, TMZ said on its web site.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- South Korea, U.S. plan more drills after North Korea nuclear test rattles globe - September 4, 2017
- Nearly 90,000 Rohingya escape Myanmar violence as humanitarian crisis looms - September 4, 2017
- Rap star Lil Wayne suffers seizures, is hospitalized: reports - September 4, 2017