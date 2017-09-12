Breaking News
RAPS Switzerland Chapter Becomes Official Nonprofit Association Under Swiss Law

National Harbor, MD, USA, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) announced today that its RAPS Switzerland Chapter has completed the official registration process as a not-for-profit association under Swiss law. The announcement was made during RAPS’ 2017 Regulatory Convergence conference taking place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor on the Washington, DC, waterfront 9–12 September.

While the group has been an official RAPS chapter since 2011, this new status gives it additional legal recognition. As a result, chapter leaders are planning more local events, training opportunities and social gatherings. The move also comes as RAPS is seeking to expand its presence its Europe.

“RAPS membership in Europe is growing, and the Switzerland Chapter provides an excellent model for other potential new European chapters to follow,” said RAPS Executive Director Paul Brooks. “The local chapter members are highly engaged and committed to the regulatory profession and the local regulatory community. In turn, we are committed to understanding and supporting their needs for many years to come.”

“This move helps professionalize the RAPS Switzerland Chapter,” said Chapter Vice President Michael Maier. “It will allow us to involve more people, develop relationships with sponsors, host more events and grow faster than we have been able to previously.”

For more information about the RAPS Switzerland Chapter or to join, contact RAPS European Representative Wessel Nieuwenweg at [email protected]

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

