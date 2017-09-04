Breaking News
Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the “Company”) 

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The Company announces that on 4 September 2017, the below person discharging managerial responsibility exercised options granted in 2013, under the Rathbone Brothers plc Profit Share Plan.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Paul Stockton
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Finance Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Rathbone Brothers Plc
b) LEI  

213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5p each

GB0002148343

b) Nature of the transaction Rathbone Brothers plc Profit Share Plan, 2013 award vesting.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£27.73 5,118
d) Aggregated information 

 

– Aggregated volume
-Price

 

 

  Not applicable – single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 04/09/17
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market

Enquiries:

Ali Johnson

Company Secretary

Telephone – 0207 399 0326

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
