Breaking News
Home / Top News / Raven Industries Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Raven Industries Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) today reported financial results for the second quarter that ended July 31, 2017.

Noteworthy Items:

  • Consolidated net sales and operating income increased approximately 28 percent and 75 percent year-over-year, respectively, with all divisions achieving strong results;
  • Engineered Films sales increased 33.8% and division operating income increased 43.4%, driven by strong growth in the Geomembrane and Industrial markets;
  • Recently announced acquisition of Colorado Lining International, Inc. (CLI) positions Engineered Films for expanded vertical integration within the Geomembrane market;
  • During the second quarter, Aerostar was awarded a stratospheric balloon contract with a new customer, further broadening the customer base and continuing to build the momentum of the division’s stratospheric balloon platform;
  • Applied Technology continued to invest aggressively in research and development and channel development for long-term growth.

Second Quarter Results:        
Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 were $86.6 million, up 28.1 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2017. All three divisions drove significant growth year-over-year in the second quarter.

Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $11.7 million versus operating income of $6.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, increasing 74.7 percent year-over-year. Operating margin increased 360 basis points year-over-year, from 9.9 percent of net sales to 13.5 percent of net sales. The significant improvement in profitability was principally driven by strong operating leverage on higher sales volume.  

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $8.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, versus net income of $4.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in last year’s second quarter. All three divisions made significant contributions to the substantial growth in diluted earnings per share.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:
At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $55.2 million, up $4.7 million versus the prior quarter.

Net working capital as a percentage of annualized net sales1 improved 300 basis points year-over-year, from 27.4 percent in the second quarter of last year to 24.4 percent in this year’s second quarter. The decrease in net working capital percentage1 was the result of higher payables, as well as managing inventory and receivables efficiently with the substantial increase in sales versus the prior year.

Applied Technology Division:
Net sales for Applied Technology in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 were $28.4 million, up 25.4 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2017. New product sales, expanded OEM relationships, and higher sales of direct injection systems continued to drive growth year-over-year.

Division operating income was $6.6 million, up 28.3 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2017, driven primarily by higher sales volume and improved operating leverage. The division continues to see strong incremental margins on improved sales volume, as operating margin increased from 22.8 percent in the second quarter of last year to 23.3 percent in this year’s second quarter.

Engineered Films Division:
Net sales for Engineered Films were $49.0 million, up 33.8 percent year-over-year. Volume, measured in pounds sold, increased 35.0 percent versus the prior year. Consistent with the past three quarters, the increase in sales was driven by markedly higher sales into the Geomembrane market, with the Industrial and Agriculture markets also significantly contributing to division growth versus the prior year. 

Operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $9.6 million, up $2.9 million or 43.4 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The year-over-year increase in operating income was principally driven by strong operating leverage and higher sales volume. Division operating margin increased 130 basis points year-over-year, from 18.2 percent to 19.5 percent, driven by improved capacity utilization and continued spending discipline.

Aerostar Division:
Net sales for Aerostar during the second quarter of fiscal 2018 were $9.4 million, up $1.0 million or 11.3 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The year-over-year increase in sales was primarily driven by growth in the stratospheric balloon platform.

Operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $1.4 million, versus an operating loss of $0.3 million in the previous year’s second quarter. Adjustments in operating expenses while focusing on strategic research and development spending contributed to the improved financial performance.

Fiscal 2018 Outlook:
“We are very pleased with the progress made and performance achieved by all three divisions throughout the first half of the year,” said Dan Rykhus, President and CEO. “The Company delivered strong growth in sales and operating income. Year-over-year comparisons are getting progressively more challenging and will continue to do so through the remainder the year. However, we believe we are on track to deliver meaningful growth in revenues and operating income in fiscal year 2018. We remain focused on innovation in our core products and outstanding service to our end-markets, while also making strategic acquisitions, such as CLI, to supplement our organic growth strategy.”

Regulation G:
The information presented in this earnings release regarding earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the Company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the tables below.

Conference Call Information:
The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2018 results tomorrow, Thursday, August 24, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The conference call audio will be available to all interested parties via a simultaneous webcast that can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ravenind.com. Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call by dialing: +1 (866) 393-0676. The event is scheduled to last one hour. For those unable to listen live, an audio replay of the event will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Raven Industries, Inc.:
Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “should,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” and similar expressions, which are generally not historical in nature. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to our future operating or financial performance or events, our strategy, goals, plans and projections regarding our financial position, our liquidity and capital resources, and our product development — are forward-looking statements.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain known risks, as described in the Company’s 10K under Item 1A, and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections.

 
RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
    2017   2016   Fav (Un)
Change		   2017   2016   Fav (Un)
Change
Net sales   $ 86,610     $ 67,598     28.1 %   $ 180,145     $ 135,958     32.5 %
Cost of goods sold   60,097     48,683           121,676     96,926        
Gross profit   26,513     18,915     40.2 %   58,469     39,032     49.8 %
Gross profit percentage   30.6 %   28.0 %         32.5 %   28.7 %      
                                             
Research and development expenses   4,256     3,915           8,236     8,324        
Selling, general and administrative expenses   10,557     8,304           20,055     15,962        
Long-lived asset impairment loss                 259            
Operating income   11,700     6,696     74.7 %   29,919     14,746     102.9 %
Operating income percentage   13.5 %   9.9 %         16.6 %   10.8 %      
                                             
Other income (expense), net   (63 )   (209 )         $ (293 )   $ (306 )      
Income before income taxes   11,637     6,487     79.4 %   29,626     14,440     105.2 %
                             
Income tax expense   3,403     1,993           9,044     4,427        
Net income   8,234     4,494     83.2 %   20,582     10,013     105.6 %
                             
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (1 )   (1 )         (1 )   1        
Net income attributable to Raven Industries   $ 8,235     $ 4,495     83.2 %   $ 20,583     $ 10,012     105.6 %
                             
Net income per common share:                            
– basic   $ 0.23     $ 0.12     91.7 %   $ 0.57     $ 0.28     103.6 %
– diluted   $ 0.23     $ 0.12     91.7 %   $ 0.56     $ 0.28     100.0 %
                         
Weighted average common shares:                        
– basic   36,205     36,207         36,192     36,311      
– diluted   36,554     36,250         36,515     36,362      
                         

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
  July 31   January 31   July 31
  2017   2017   2016
ASSETS          
Cash, and cash equivalents $ 55,197     $ 50,648     $ 40,123  
Accounts receivable, net 46,398     43,143     38,645  
Inventories 50,844     42,336     45,502  
Other current assets 3,670     2,689     4,958  
Total current assets 156,109     138,816     129,228  
           
Property, plant and equipment, net 105,723     106,324     110,706  
Goodwill and amortizable intangibles, net 52,069     52,697     53,640  
Other assets, net 3,295     3,672     3,783  
Total Assets $ 317,196     $ 301,509     $ 297,357  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Accounts payable $ 12,597     $ 8,467     $ 10,076  
Accrued and other liabilities 19,180     19,915     14,998  
Total current liabilities 31,777     28,382     25,074  
           
Other liabilities 12,348     13,696     13,827  
Shareholders’ equity 273,071     259,431     258,456  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 317,196     $ 301,509     $ 297,357  
                                       
Net Working Capital and Net Working Capital Percentage1
Accounts receivable, net   $     46,398       $     43,143     $     38,645  
Plus:  Inventories         50,844             42,336           45,502  
Less: Accounts payable         12,597             8,467           10,076  
Net working capital1   $     84,645       $     77,012     $     74,071  
                                       
Net working capital percentage1         24.4 %           27.9 %         27.4 %

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended July 31,
  2017   2016
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 20,582     $ 10,013  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating  activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 7,184     7,633  
Long-lived asset impairment loss 259      
Other operating activities, net (8,164 )   7,912  
Net cash provided by operating activities 19,861     25,558  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures (5,223 )   (2,168 )
Proceeds from sale or maturity of investments 250     250  
Purchases of investments (255 )   (500 )
(Disbursements) proceeds from settlement of liabilities, sale of assets (344 )   1,117  
Other investing activities, net (17 )   (339 )
Net cash used in investing activities (5,589 )   (1,640 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Dividends paid (9,384 )   (9,428 )
Payments for common shares repurchased     (7,702 )
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (320 )   (282 )
Other financing activities, net (299 )   (256 )
Net cash used in financing activities (10,003 )   (17,668 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 280     91  
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,549     6,341  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 50,648     33,782  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 55,197     $ 40,123  
               

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
    2017   2016   Fav (Un)
Change		   2017   2016   Fav (Un)
Change
Net sales                        
Applied Technology   $ 28,424     $ 22,668     25.4 %   $ 68,914     $ 54,124     27.3 %
Engineered Films   49,028     36,656     33.8 %   92,583     65,756     40.8 %
Aerostar   9,369     8,415     11.3 %   18,975     16,310     16.3 %
Intersegment eliminations   (211 )   (141 )         (327 )   (232 )      
Total Company   $ 86,610     $ 67,598     28.1 %   $ 180,145     $ 135,958     32.5 %
                             
Operating income (loss)                            
Applied Technology   $ 6,637     $ 5,172     28.3 %   $ 20,090     $ 13,865     44.9 %
Engineered Films   9,551     6,659     43.4 %   18,271     10,537     73.4 %
Aerostar   1,388     (251 )   653.0 %   2,806     (429 )   754.1 %
Intersegment eliminations   11               9     (5 )      
Total segment income   $ 17,587     $ 11,580     51.9 %   $ 41,176     $ 23,968     71.8 %
Corporate expenses   (5,887 )   (4,884 )   (20.5 )%   (11,257 )   (9,222 )   (22.1 )%
Total Company   $ 11,700     $ 6,696     74.7 %   $ 29,919     $ 14,746     102.9 %
                             
Operating income (loss) percentages                            
Applied Technology   23.3 %   22.8 %   50bps   29.2 %   25.6 %   360bps
Engineered Films   19.5 %   18.2 %   130bps   19.7 %   16.0 %   370bps
Aerostar   14.8 %   (3.0 )%   1780bps   14.8 %   (2.6 )%   1740bps
Total Company   13.5 %   9.9 %   360bps   16.6 %   10.8 %   580bps
                         

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
EBITDA REGULATION G RECONCILIATION2
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
            Fav (Un)           Fav (Un)
Segments   2017   2016   Change   2017   2016   Change
Applied Technology                        
Reported operating income   $ 6,637     $ 5,172     28.3 %   $ 20,090     $ 13,865     44.9 %
Plus: Depreciation and amortization   822     956     (14.0 )%   1,652     1,908     (13.4 )%
ATD EBITDA   $ 7,459     $ 6,128     21.7 %   $ 21,742     $ 15,773     37.8 %
ATD EBITDA % of Net Sales   26.2 %   27.0 %         31.5 %   29.1 %      
                                             
Engineered Films                                            
Reported operating income   $ 9,551     $ 6,659     43.4 %   $ 18,271     $ 10,537     73.4 %
Plus: Depreciation and amortization   2,099     2,173     (3.4 )%   4,165     4,230     (1.5 )%
EFD EBITDA   $ 11,650     $ 8,832     31.9 %   $ 22,436     $ 14,767     51.9 %
EFD EBITDA % of Net Sales   23.8 %   24.1 %         24.2 %   22.5 %      
                                             
Aerostar                                            
Reported operating income (loss)   $ 1,388     $ (251 )   653.0 %   $ 2,806     $ (429 )   754.1 %
Plus: Depreciation and amortization   344     418     (17.7 )%   761     837     (9.1 )%
Aerostar EBITDA   $ 1,732     $ 167     937.1 %   $ 3,567     $ 408     774.3 %
Aerostar EBITDA % of Net Sales   18.5 %   2.0 %         18.8 %   2.5 %      
                                             
Consolidated Raven                                            
Net Income   $ 8,235     $ 4,495     83.2 %   $ 20,583     $ 10,012     105.6 %
Interest expense (income), net   47     76           115     148        
Income tax expense   3,403     1,993           9,044     4,427        
Depreciation and amortization   3,570     3,871           7,184     7,633        
EBITDA   $ 15,255     $ 10,435     46.2 %   $ 36,926     $ 22,220     66.2 %
EBITDA % of Net Sales   17.6 %   15.4 %       20.5 %   16.3 %    

____________________________

1 Net working capital is a defined as accounts receivable (net) plus inventories less accounts payable. Net working capital percentage is defined as net working capital divided by four times quarterly sales.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined on a consolidated basis as net income/(loss) attributable to Raven Industries, Inc., plus income taxes, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus interest expense (net). On a segment basis, it is defined as operating income plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales.

CONTACT: Contact Information:
Bo Larsen
Investor Relations Director
Raven Industries, Inc.
+1 (605) 336-2750
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.