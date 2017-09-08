RAYONIER SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. – (RYAM)

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 16, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. (NYSE:RYAM), if they purchased the Company’s shares between October 29, 2014 and August 19, 2015, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Get Help

Rayonier investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/new-york-se-ryam or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Rayonier and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

Since 2013, despite statements by the Company to the contrary, Rayonier had been experiencing ongoing difficulties with one of its top customers, Eastman Chemical Company (“Eastman”), regarding competitive pricing levels and certain terms of the contract between the companies. Finally, on August 19, 2015, Rayonier revealed the extent of the protracted dispute with Eastman, including that it had filed suit against it the prior week.

On this news, the price of Rayonier shares plummeted 44% to close at $7.62 on extremely heavy trading volume.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler’s team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.