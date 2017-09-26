Reality star Khloe Kardashian reported to be pregnant with first child

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Reality star Khloe Kardashian, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian, is pregnant, multiple publications reported on Tuesday, days after Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the celebrity family, was reported to be expecting her first child.
