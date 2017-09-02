Record-breaking U.S. astronaut and crew back on Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (Reuters) – NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and two crewmates made a parachute touchdown in Kazakhstan on Saturday, capping a career-total 665 days in orbit, a U.S. record.
