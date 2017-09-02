CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (Reuters) – NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson left the International Space Station on Saturday, wrapping up a career-total 665 days in orbit, a U.S. record, as she and two crewmates headed for a parachute landing in Kazakhstan.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- North Korea says it has developed more-advanced hydrogen bomb: KCNA - September 2, 2017
- Record-breaking U.S. astronaut heads back to Earth - September 2, 2017
- North Korea says has developed more advanced hydrogen bomb: KCNA - September 2, 2017