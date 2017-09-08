Recording of Latvenergo Investor Conference Webinar about financial results of 6 months of 2017

Riga, 2017-09-08 07:33 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

On 7 September, 2017 AS Latvenergo organized its Investor Conference Webinar. During the webinar Guntars Baļčūns, AS Latvenergo Chief Financial Officer, analyzed Latvenergo Group financial results of 6 months of 2017, informed about Group’s current issues and provided answers to webinar participants’ questions.

The recorded AS Latvenergo webinar is available online: http://ej.uz/Latvenergo_H12017, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, can be found in the previously published AS Latvenergo announcement: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=790522&messageId=994640.

Latvenergo thanks all participants, who joined the webinar, and encourages everybody to follow company’s announcements to get information about the next webinar!

About Latvenergo

Latvenergo Group is a pan-Baltic energy company, engaging in electricity and thermal energy generation and supply, electricity distribution services and lease of transmission system assets. Latvenergo Group is the leader in the Baltic electricity supply. Latvenergo AS has been acknowledged as the most valuable company in Latvia for several times. International credit rating agency Moody’s has assigned Latvenergo AS an investment-grade credit rating of Baa2/stable.

Latvenergo Group includes the parent company Latvenergo AS (electricity and thermal energy generation and supply) and its subsidiaries Latvijas elektriskie tīkli AS (lease of transmission system assets), Sadales tīkls AS (electricity distribution), Elektrum Eesti OÜ (electricity supply in Estonia), Elektrum Lietuva UAB (electricity supply in Lithuania), Enerģijas publiskais tirgotājs AS (administration of electricity mandatory procurement process) and Liepājas enerģija SIA (electricity and thermal energy generation and supply).