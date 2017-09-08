Breaking News
Home / Top News / Recording of Latvenergo Investor Conference Webinar about financial results of 6 months of 2017

Recording of Latvenergo Investor Conference Webinar about financial results of 6 months of 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

Riga, 2017-09-08 07:33 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
On 7 September, 2017 AS Latvenergo organized its Investor Conference Webinar. During the webinar Guntars Baļčūns, AS Latvenergo Chief Financial Officer, analyzed Latvenergo Group financial results of 6 months of 2017, informed about Group’s current issues and provided answers to webinar participants’ questions.

The recorded AS Latvenergo webinar is available online: http://ej.uz/Latvenergo_H12017, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, can be found in the previously published AS Latvenergo announcement: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=790522&messageId=994640.

Latvenergo thanks all participants, who joined the webinar, and encourages everybody to follow company’s announcements to get information about the next webinar!

Additional information:
Jānis Irbe
Group Treasurer
Phone: +371 67 728 239
E-mail: [email protected]

www.latvenergo.lv

About Latvenergo

Latvenergo Group is a pan-Baltic energy company, engaging in electricity and thermal energy generation and supply, electricity distribution services and lease of transmission system assets. Latvenergo Group is the leader in the Baltic electricity supply. Latvenergo AS has been acknowledged as the most valuable company in Latvia for several times. International credit rating agency Moody’s has assigned Latvenergo AS an investment-grade credit rating of Baa2/stable.

Latvenergo Group includes the parent company Latvenergo AS (electricity and thermal energy generation and supply) and its subsidiaries Latvijas elektriskie tīkli AS (lease of transmission system assets), Sadales tīkls AS (electricity distribution), Elektrum Eesti OÜ (electricity supply in Estonia), Elektrum Lietuva UAB (electricity supply in Lithuania), Enerģijas publiskais tirgotājs AS (administration of electricity mandatory procurement process) and Liepājas enerģija SIA (electricity and thermal energy generation and supply).

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.