Redwood Asset Management Announces Launch of New ETF Series of Redwood Emerging Markets Dividend Fund

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Asset Management Inc. (“Redwood”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial public offering of ETF units of the Redwood Emerging Markets Dividend Fund (“the Fund”). The ETF units will begin trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange (“NEO”) as of August 23, 2017, under the ticker symbol REM.

“We are delighted to continue the expansion of Redwood’s product capabilities,” said Peter Shippen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Redwood Asset Management. “We are launching the ETF class of the Redwood Emerging Markets Dividend Fund as Canadian investors are re-acquainting themselves with the benefits of emerging markets investing. With an attractive 0.90% management fee and a track record offering lower volatility, this ETF will be an efficient tool to access the opportunities in emerging markets.”  

Redwood Emerging Markets Dividend Fund is sub-advised by Somerset Capital Management, a specialist manager with a sole focus on global emerging markets and a pioneer in dividend investing in these regions. “Somerset’s active approach and focus on downside protection provide Canadians a unique strategy to participate in the high growth and diversification benefits of emerging markets,” continued Mr. Shippen. “And the Fund’s impressive track record, low relative volatility, lower fees – and now, multiple-platform access – further enhance, in our view, the value proposition the Fund represents.”

Redwood Emerging Markets Dividend Fund
The Redwood Emerging Markets Dividend Fund aims to generate capital appreciation by investing in a basket of emerging market equities, while mitigating downside risk. A secondary objective of the Fund is to generate a high level of dividend income from those investments.

Information on this fund can be found at https://www.redwoodasset.com or by speaking with your investment advisor.

About Redwood Asset Management
Redwood Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment fund manager, focused on delivering unique investment solutions managed by boutique global investment managers to Canadian investors. Redwood Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc., which has over $3.3 billion in assets under management. More information about Redwood’s product offerings is available at www.redwoodasset.com. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing.

CONTACT: For more information please contact:
Peter Shippen
President & CEO, Redwood Asset Management
T: 416.304.6811
[email protected]
