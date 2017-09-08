Breaking News
Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces Annual Capital Gains Dividends for Redwood Funds with August Year End

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Asset Management Inc. is pleased to announce the 2017 annual capital gain dividend for the following Redwood funds. The capital gain dividend for the funds will be paid in cash.

Open-End Funds Exchange Symbol Capital Gain
Dividend per share		 Record Date Payable Date
Redwood Tactical Asset Allocation Fund – ETF Units RTA $0.2300 09/15/2017 09/22/2017
Redwood Core Income Equity Fund – ETF Series RDE $0.2800 09/15/2017 09/22/2017

Furthermore, effective September 1, 2017, the Board of Directors has approved a change in the fiscal year end for both of the funds to December 31 from the current August 31. This action will bring the fiscal year end in line with the fiscal year ends for the rest of the funds managed by Redwood Asset Management. The Board of Directors and Redwood Asset Management believe that there will be significant benefits to consolidating the funds’ fiscal year ends in this manner, as there will be significant efficiency improvements for the funds.

About Redwood Asset Management Inc.
Redwood Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment fund manager, focused on delivering unique investment solutions managed by boutique global investment managers to Canadian investors. Redwood Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Purpose Investments Inc., which has over $3.4 billion in assets under management. More information about Redwood’s product offerings is available at www.redwoodasset.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Redwood Asset Management
Peter Shippen
President & CEO
T: 1.877.789.1517
[email protected]  

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

