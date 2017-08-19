Regional nations plus U.S. condemn Venezuela’s new constituent assembly

CARACAS/LIMA (Reuters) – A group of 12 regional nations plus the United States rejected Venezuela’s new government-allied legislative superbody, saying they would continue to regard the opposition-controlled congress as the country’s only legitimate law maker.
