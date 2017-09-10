Reolink Argus Smart Home Camera Now Available in UK with FREE Shipping

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reolink Argus, world’s first 100% wire-free 1080p weatherproof smart home camera, is now available in UK on Reolink official store with FREE shipping.

Check Reolink Argus product details: https://reolink.com/product/argus/.

Reolink Argus caught the world’s attention when first released, and became the HOTTEST smart home security solution.

Reolink launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding project for Reolink Argus, which raised a million dollars within JUST 45 days — made a new record on Indiegogo. Topping the Tech & Innovation Gadgets list on Indiegogo, Reolink Argus also got featured in Smart Home Gadgets Collection. With its exceptional features, Reolink Argus also got covered in over 35+ top-tier media, including Yahoo Finance, CNET, Market Watch, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, PC World, etc.

Editors of top-tier media, and customers who backed Reolink Argus Indiegogo project all gave high praise to this wire-free camera, which attracts a great number of customers worldwide. Reolink tried its best to make this star product available in UK and other 40+ countries, enabling more customers to buy this versatile home security solution.

Reolink Argus Attractive Points & Editors’ High Praise

100% Wire-Free — “Great wire-free camera that’s stylish and user-friendly” — from VueVille

1080p Full HD — “This camera delivers one of the clearest videos we have seen. It exceeded our expectations for a battery powered camera” — from Home Cam Café

Super Easy Setup — “A wireless security camera which is dead easy to set up” — from TechRadar

Budget-Friendly & High Quality — “Great smart security camera for people on a budget” — from Tech Advisor & “Cute security cam braves the outdoors at a fair price” — from CNET

Versatile & Adaptable — “This completely wireless outdoor camera delivers just the essential features” — from TechHive

Pricing and Availability

Customers can buy Reolink Argus with the retail price of £99.99 on Reolink official store.

Reolink Argus is available in 40+ countries and regions as listed below, with FREE shipping:

UK, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Hungary, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Czech, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Norway, Switzerland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Cambodia, Russia, etc.

About Reolink

Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has been dedicated to delivering advanced and high-quality consumer security cameras/systems and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range from PoE security cameras/systems, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com, or follow Reolink on Facebook and Twitter.

