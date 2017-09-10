Breaking News
Home / Top News / Reolink Argus Smart Home Camera Now Available in UK with FREE Shipping

Reolink Argus Smart Home Camera Now Available in UK with FREE Shipping

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 mins ago

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reolink Argus, world’s first 100% wire-free 1080p weatherproof smart home camera, is now available in UK on Reolink official store with FREE shipping.

Check Reolink Argus product details: https://reolink.com/product/argus/.

Reolink Argus caught the world’s attention when first released, and became the HOTTEST smart home security solution.

Reolink launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding project for Reolink Argus, which raised a million dollars within JUST 45 days — made a new record on Indiegogo. Topping the Tech & Innovation Gadgets list on Indiegogo, Reolink Argus also got featured in Smart Home Gadgets Collection. With its exceptional features, Reolink Argus also got covered in over 35+ top-tier media, including Yahoo Finance, CNET, Market Watch, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, PC World, etc.

Editors of top-tier media, and customers who backed Reolink Argus Indiegogo project all gave high praise to this wire-free camera, which attracts a great number of customers worldwide. Reolink tried its best to make this star product available in UK and other 40+ countries, enabling more customers to buy this versatile home security solution.

Reolink Argus Attractive Points & Editors’ High Praise

100% Wire-Free — “Great wire-free camera that’s stylish and user-friendly” from VueVille

1080p Full HD — “This camera delivers one of the clearest videos we have seen. It exceeded our expectations for a battery powered camera” — from Home Cam Café

Super Easy Setup — “A wireless security camera which is dead easy to set up” — from TechRadar

Budget-Friendly & High Quality — “Great smart security camera for people on a budget” — from Tech Advisor & “Cute security cam braves the outdoors at a fair price” — from CNET

Versatile & Adaptable — “This completely wireless outdoor camera delivers just the essential features” — from TechHive

Pricing and Availability
Customers can buy Reolink Argus with the retail price of £99.99 on Reolink official store.

Reolink Argus is available in 40+ countries and regions as listed below, with FREE shipping:

UK, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Hungary, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Czech, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia, Norway, Switzerland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Cambodia, Russia, etc.

About Reolink
Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has been dedicated to delivering advanced and high-quality consumer security cameras/systems and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range from PoE security cameras/systems, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com, or follow Reolink on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact
Elvia/PR manager
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 2134012832
Address: B5-2, 29/F, Legend Tower, 7 Shing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Reolink Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.