Representative Scalise’s condition upgraded to ‘serious’ after shooting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, showed further improvement days after being shot by a man who opened fire on lawmakers at a baseball practice earlier in the week, his lead surgeon said in a statement on Saturday.
