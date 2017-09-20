Republic Bank Promotes Gina Iacoviello to Retail Market Manager for Center City

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, today announced that Gina Iacoviello has been promoted to Retail Market Manager for its four Center City Philadelphia locations. In this role, Iacoviello will develop new business relationships and oversee deposit growth and store operations throughout Philadelphia.

“Due to her extensive professional experience and success in managing one of our highest performing store locations, we’re proud to promote Gina Iacoviello to Retail Market Manager in Center City Philadelphia,” said Harry Madonna, Chairman and CEO of Republic Bank. “Gina’s commitment to providing a customer-centric banking experience is unmatched and she will play an integral role in leading the future growth of our institution.”

Since the opening of Republic Bank’s first Cherry Hill location in March of 2014, Iacoviello has served as Vice President and Store Manager during a period of record deposit growth. This success in deposit growth earned her the award for “Retail Sales Leader” in 2014 and 2015. Equally important, Iacoviello is responsible for training and mentoring new store managers, helping to ensure Republic Bank provides legendary customer service across each store location. An active member of the community, Iacoviello serves as a Board Member for the Cherry Hill Chamber of Commerce and previously participated in Dancing with the Stars for the Cherry Hill Educational Foundation. Iacoviello also spent sixteen years with Commerce Bank/TD Bank, receiving the honor of “Retailer of the Year” in 2009 for her business development achievements.

“As Republic Bank continues its rapid expansion, I look forward to expanding our presence in the Center City market by providing customers with absolute convenience and fanatical customer service,” said Iacoviello. “I also love the opportunity to mentor colleagues, helping to perpetuate our customer-focused brand values.”

Building on the momentum of its aggressive growth plan, referred to as “The Power of Red is Back,” Republic Bank continues to rapidly expand its regional footprint. As one of the largest Philadelphia-based retail banking institutions with 21 convenient locations regionally, Republic Bank stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers with the longest hours of any bank in the area. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 22 offices located in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey and Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania. In addition, Republic Bank offers a wide range of mortgage products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Oak Mortgage Company.

Forward Looking Statements

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (“the Company”) may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements”, including statements contained in this release and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

