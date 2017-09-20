Breaking News
Home / Top News / Republic Bank Promotes Gina Iacoviello to Retail Market Manager for Center City

Republic Bank Promotes Gina Iacoviello to Retail Market Manager for Center City

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, today announced that Gina Iacoviello has been promoted to Retail Market Manager for its four Center City Philadelphia locations. In this role, Iacoviello will develop new business relationships and oversee deposit growth and store operations throughout Philadelphia.    

“Due to her extensive professional experience and success in managing one of our highest performing store locations, we’re proud to promote Gina Iacoviello to Retail Market Manager in Center City Philadelphia,” said Harry Madonna, Chairman and CEO of Republic Bank. “Gina’s commitment to providing a customer-centric banking experience is unmatched and she will play an integral role in leading the future growth of our institution.”

Since the opening of Republic Bank’s first Cherry Hill location in March of 2014, Iacoviello has served as Vice President and Store Manager during a period of record deposit growth.  This success in deposit growth earned her the award for “Retail Sales Leader” in 2014 and 2015. Equally important, Iacoviello is responsible for training and mentoring new store managers, helping to ensure Republic Bank provides legendary customer service across each store location. An active member of the community, Iacoviello serves as a Board Member for the Cherry Hill Chamber of Commerce and previously participated in Dancing with the Stars for the Cherry Hill Educational Foundation. Iacoviello also spent sixteen years with Commerce Bank/TD Bank, receiving the honor of “Retailer of the Year” in 2009 for her business development achievements.

“As Republic Bank continues its rapid expansion, I look forward to expanding our presence in the Center City market by providing customers with absolute convenience and fanatical customer service,” said Iacoviello. “I also love the opportunity to mentor colleagues, helping to perpetuate our customer-focused brand values.”

Building on the momentum of its aggressive growth plan, referred to as “The Power of Red is Back,” Republic Bank continues to rapidly expand its regional footprint.  As one of the largest Philadelphia-based retail banking institutions with 21 convenient locations regionally, Republic Bank stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers with the longest hours of any bank in the area. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 22 offices located in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey and Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania. In addition, Republic Bank offers a wide range of mortgage products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Oak Mortgage Company. 

Forward Looking Statements

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (“the Company”) may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements”, including statements contained in this release and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

SOURCE Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

CONTACT
Anthony Mallamaci
[email protected]
484-385-2926 (office) 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.