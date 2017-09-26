WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican Senator Pat Roberts said on Tuesday that “it would appear” there will be no vote on the latest bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and co-sponsors Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy decided there were not enough votes to pass it.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- IAEA chief calls for clarity on disputed section of Iran nuclear deal - September 26, 2017
- Republican senator says it appears will be no vote on healthcare bill - September 26, 2017
- Philippines’ Duterte wants U.S. help in fighting drugs, blames triads - September 26, 2017