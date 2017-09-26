Republicans fail again to kill off Obamacare in Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Republicans on Tuesday fell short yet again in their seven-year drive to repeal Obamacare, in a bitter defeat that raises more questions about their ability to enact President Donald Trump’s agenda.
