Republicans working with Trump on ‘shared goals’: McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he and his team were in “regular contact” with President Donald Trump and committed to working together, following weeks of tensions between the two Republicans.
