Detection Technology Plc Company Announcement 20 September 2017 at 15:00

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Detection Technology Plc

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Detection Technology Plc was held on 20 September 2017 in Espoo.

Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors be supplemented by one (1), resulting in a total of six (6) ordinary members in the Board of Directors.

Election of members of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to elect Hannu Syrjälä and Pasi Koota as new members of the Board of Directors for the following term of office ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Ari Saarenmaa, elected to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting, has in accordance with his announcement resigned from the Board of Directors. The composition of the Board of Directors will thus be Andreas Tallberg, Petri Niemi, Heikki Allonen, Henrik Roos, Pasi Koota and Hannu Syrjälä.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the website of Detection Technology Plc at www.deetee.com no later than 4 October 2017.

Detection Technology Plc

The Board of Directors

For more information

Hannu Martola, President and CEO

+358 500 449 475

[email protected]

Nordea is the company’s Certified Advisor under First North rules.

Detection Technology Plc

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray imaging subsystems, components and services for medical, security and industrial applications. The company’s net sales grew 77% to EUR 76 million in 2016. The company has over 200 customers in 40 countries. Detection Technology employs over 400 people in Finland, China and the US. The company’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.deetee.com