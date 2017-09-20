Breaking News
Home / Top News / Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Detection Technology Plc

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Detection Technology Plc

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Detection Technology Plc Company Announcement 20 September 2017 at 15:00

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Detection Technology Plc

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Detection Technology Plc was held on 20 September 2017 in Espoo.

Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors be supplemented by one (1), resulting in a total of six (6) ordinary members in the Board of Directors.

Election of members of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to elect Hannu Syrjälä and Pasi Koota as new members of the Board of Directors for the following term of office ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Ari Saarenmaa, elected to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting, has in accordance with his announcement resigned from the Board of Directors. The composition of the Board of Directors will thus be Andreas Tallberg, Petri Niemi, Heikki Allonen, Henrik Roos, Pasi Koota and Hannu Syrjälä.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the website of Detection Technology Plc at www.deetee.com no later than 4 October 2017.

Detection Technology Plc
The Board of Directors

For more information
Hannu Martola, President and CEO
+358 500 449 475
[email protected]

Nordea is the company’s Certified Advisor under First North rules.

Detection Technology Plc
Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray imaging subsystems, components and services for medical, security and industrial applications. The company’s net sales grew 77% to EUR 76 million in 2016. The company has over 200 customers in 40 countries. Detection Technology employs over 400 people in Finland, China and the US. The company’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC.

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.deetee.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.