Resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

Alytus, Lithuania, 2017-08-23 14:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Extraordinaryl Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB was held on 22 August 2017.

At the meeting was made following resolutions:

THE AGENDA QUESTION : Regarding purchase of the Company’s shares.

THE DECISION: To approve purchase of the Company’s shares (1 addition – the purchase conditions)

THE AGENDA QUESTION : Regarding approval procedure for payment of remuneration by AB Snaigė to the Board Members and Board member agreement.

THE DECISION: To approve the procedure for payment of remuneration by AB Snaigė to the Board Members (2 addition) and Board member agreement (3 addition).

THE AGENDA QUESTION: The Election of the audit firm for auditing purposes of financial statements and establishment of terms regarding the payment for audit services

THE DECISION: To cancel decision to elect audit firm which was approved during ordinary shareholder’s meeting and for 2017 and 2018 auditing purposes of financial statements to elect DELOITTE LIETUVA, UAB.

To authorize (with the right to delegate) the General Director of the company to sign the agreement with the audit firm by establishing the terms of payment for the audit services and other terms.

THE AGENDA QUESTION: The withdrawal of Anton Kudryashov from Snaigė AB Audit Committee members.

THE DECISION To withdraw Anton Kudryashov from Snaigė AB Audit Committee members.

THE AGENDA QUESTION: The election the new member to Audit Committee;

THE DECISION: To elect Tatiana Romashkina as new independent member to Audit Committee, until the end of term of Snaigė AB Audit Committee.

