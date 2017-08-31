Ress Life Investments A/S: Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 29 of the Securities Trading Act

Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 2017-08-31

Corporate Announcement 66 /2017

Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 29 of the Securities Trading Act

Ress Life Investments A/S has received a redemption notification for 5,101 shares from The Swedish Club which held 9.22% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

On 31 August 2017, Ress Life Investments A/S bought the 5,101 shares and now owns a total of 5,299 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 2,649,500.00, corresponding to 9.58% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Jonas Mårtenson

[email protected]

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c64cec3-1863-4e3d-8768-a1daece959b7