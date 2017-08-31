Ress Life Investments A/S: Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 29 of the Securities Trading Act

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 2017-08-31
Corporate Announcement 66 /2017
Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 29 of the Securities Trading Act
Ress Life Investments A/S has received a redemption notification for 5,101 shares from The Swedish Club which held 9.22% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.
On 31 August 2017, Ress Life Investments A/S bought the 5,101 shares and now owns a total of 5,299 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 2,649,500.00, corresponding to 9.58% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Jonas Mårtenson
[email protected]
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09
