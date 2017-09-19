Breaking News
Result of general meeting

19 SEPTEMBER 2017

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the general meeting held on 18 September 2017 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

In accordance with the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed (including the resolution which amended the Company’s articles of association and a copy of the amended articles of association) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and is also available on the NVM Private Equity website at www.nvm.co.uk/n3vct/meetings.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the general meeting are as follows:

No Resolution For No preference Against Vote
withheld
1 To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 11,264,437 252,808 201,587 5,873
2 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities 11,080,306 257,414 312,370 74,615
3 That the articles of association of the Company be amended in the first sentence of Article 147 by deleting the date ‘2019’ and substituting the date ‘2023’ 11,287,936 265,647 152,391 18,731
4 That, subject to the confirmation of the Court, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company following the conclusion of the Offer be cancelled and the amount so cancelled be credited to a special reserve of the Company. 11,245,778 284,572

 

107,766 86,589

Enquiries:

Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP – 0191 244 6000
Website:  www.nvm.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

