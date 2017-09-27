Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

27 September 2017



Result of the offer of shares with pre-emption rights in Vestjysk Bank

On 6 September 2017, Vestjysk Bank published a prospectus (the “Prospectus”) in connection with the offering of up to 744,973,396 new shares (the “Offered Shares”) of a nominal value of DKK 1 with pre-emptive rights for the bank’s existing shareholders at a price of DKK 1 per share of nominally DKK 1 (the ”Offer”); see company announcement of 6 September 2017 for details.

The subscription period for the Offered Shares has expired and the bank hereby announces that the offer of shares with pre-emptive rights has been fully subscribed for.

In the subscription period, Vestjysk Bank’s existing shareholders and other investors have subscribed for the Offered Shares or committed to subscribing for any remaining shares for a total amount in excess of nominally DKK 744,973,396, which is the maximum number of shares comprised by the Offer. Investors that have submitted binding commitments for the subscription of remaining shares are allocated a number of shares corresponding to 0.1283 % of the total number of shares subscribed for in the Offer. A total of 955.720 of the new shares have been subscribed as a result of commitments for the subscription of remaining shares, which have been allocated pro rata based on the submitted binding commitments.

A group of investors consisting of Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank, AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, C.L. Davids Fond og Samling, Pensionskassen for teknikum- og diplomingeniører, Fondsmæglerselskabet Maj Invest A/S as representative for a number of investors, Novo Holdings A/S, Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Vestjylland Forsikring gs, has prior to the publication of the Prospectus exercised subscription rights and subscribed for Offered Shares in the amount of approx. DKK 607 million, corresponding to 81.5 % of the Offered Shares, in accordance with investment commitments made in advance. Due to the offer of shares with pre-emptive rights being fully subscribed for, it will not be necessary to draw on the guarantees issued in connection with the Offer by the consortium of guarantors.

The Offer is expected to be completed once payment for all the Offered Shares has been received and the capital increase has been registered with the Danish Business Authority. This is expected to take place on 29 September 2017. The Offered Shares will as soon as possible thereafter be admitted to trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the permanent ISIN code for the bank’s existing shares (ISIN VJBA DK0010304500). The expected first day of trading and official listing is 2 October 2017.

Any queries concerning this company announcement can be directed to CEO Jan Ulsø Madsen on tel. 96 63 21 04.



Vestjysk Bank A/S

Jan Ulsø Madsen

CEO

