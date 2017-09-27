Breaking News
Home / Top News / Result of the offer of shares with pre-emption rights in Vestjysk Bank

Result of the offer of shares with pre-emption rights in Vestjysk Bank

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 14 mins ago

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

27 September 2017
 

  

Result of the offer of shares with pre-emption rights in Vestjysk Bank

On 6 September 2017, Vestjysk Bank published a prospectus (the “Prospectus”) in connection with the offering of up to 744,973,396 new shares (the “Offered Shares”) of a nominal value of DKK 1 with pre-emptive rights for the bank’s existing shareholders at a price of DKK 1 per share of nominally DKK 1 (the ”Offer”); see company announcement of 6 September 2017 for details.

The subscription period for the Offered Shares has expired and the bank hereby announces that the offer of shares with pre-emptive rights has been fully subscribed for.

In the subscription period, Vestjysk Bank’s existing shareholders and other investors have subscribed for the Offered Shares or committed to subscribing for any remaining shares for a total amount in excess of nominally DKK 744,973,396, which is the maximum number of shares comprised by the Offer. Investors that have submitted binding commitments for the subscription of remaining shares are allocated a number of shares corresponding to 0.1283 % of the total number of shares subscribed for in the Offer. A total of 955.720 of the new shares have been subscribed as a result of commitments for the subscription of remaining shares, which have been allocated pro rata based on the submitted binding commitments. 

A group of investors consisting of Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank, AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, C.L. Davids Fond og Samling, Pensionskassen for teknikum- og diplomingeniører, Fondsmæglerselskabet Maj Invest A/S as representative for a number of investors, Novo Holdings A/S, Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Vestjylland Forsikring gs, has prior to the publication of the Prospectus exercised subscription rights and subscribed for Offered Shares in the amount of approx. DKK 607 million, corresponding to 81.5 % of the Offered Shares, in accordance with investment commitments made in advance. Due to the offer of shares with pre-emptive rights being fully subscribed for, it will not be necessary to draw on the guarantees issued in connection with the Offer by the consortium of guarantors.

The Offer is expected to be completed once payment for all the Offered Shares has been received and the capital increase has been registered with the Danish Business Authority. This is expected to take place on 29 September 2017. The Offered Shares will as soon as possible thereafter be admitted to trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the permanent ISIN code for the bank’s existing shares (ISIN VJBA DK0010304500). The expected first day of trading and official listing is 2 October 2017.

Any queries concerning this company announcement can be directed to CEO Jan Ulsø Madsen on tel. 96 63 21 04.

 


Vestjysk Bank A/S
Jan Ulsø Madsen
CEO

 

 

Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
DK-7620 Lemvig
Denmark
Phone +45 96 63 20 00
CVR no. 34631328
www.vestjyskbank.dk

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.