Revised: Prescient Completes Largest Single-Site Project to Date

Durham, N.C., Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prescient, a fully integrated, proprietary and patented design, engineering, manufacturing and installation solution for the construction industry, announced today the completion of a student housing complex on the University of Kansas campus. The four-building, 550,000-square-foot project is the company’s largest single-site project to date.

The Central District Residence Hall and Apartments feature four buildings totaling approximately 550,000 square feet and 1,238 beds. The project, located at 1517 W. 18th St. and 1835 Ousdahl Road in Lawrence, Kansas, is owned by the University of Kansas and contracted by CBG Building Company. Treanor Architects oversaw the design and construction.

Prescient provides the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry with a seamless process tied together with a proprietary Digital Thread from design to the finished product. The Prescient system incorporates a combination of steel posts, panels and trusses that are custom-manufactured using the company’s proprietary design software. The system is a superior option for multi-unit projects like residence halls because it is non-combustible, minimizes disruption in the areas surrounding the construction zone and reduces the need for rework, helping project owners reduce both timelines and budgets.

The residence halls began vertical construction in July 2016, and welcomed students to move in last week. Vertical construction on the apartment buildings began in November 2016. The building is scheduled for completion by May 2017.

“Prescient is our go-to partner when a project absolutely must be done on time,” said Chris Hirst, senior vice president for CBG Building Company. “As a general contractor, we run the anchor position in the relay race of a project’s creation. No matter what all the other team members have done up front, when we get the baton, we have to finish on time and within budget. Having Prescient on the team from day one is one of the primary reasons we always finish in first place.”

“We have converted multiple projects from other structural systems to Prescient for the simple reason that we would not have been able to finish the projects on time and on budget without Prescient on the team,” Hirst added. “Our clients have been so impressed with Prescient they frequently bring their peers and consultants to the construction site.”

“This is our second large project in the student housing space with CBG with many more projects in the making”, said Satyen Patel, executive chairman of Prescient. “CBG has proven to be a big champion of our technology and its resultant positive impact on a project’s overall lifecycle from the standpoint of time, money and risk. We are thankful for their support.”

“Student housing projects require efficiency and speed to move students in by move-in deadlines,” said Magued Eldaief, Prescient CEO. “Developers and general contractors face costly penalties if deadlines are not met. At Prescient, our state-of-the-art Digital Thread and custom manufacturing system provides cost-effective, precision-manufactured structures of institutional quality for colleges and universities in a fraction of the time and for far less money than traditional methods of construction. Our non-combustible solution is an added benefit in providing safer student housing.”

The project is Prescient’s sixth student housing project — and the first in Kansas — following projects at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, CO; the University of Texas in Austin, Texas; the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida; Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado and University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK. For more information on Prescient projects, please visit http://www.prescientco.com/projects/.

About Prescient

Established in 2012, Prescient is aiming for nothing less than a revolution in the way buildings take shape through new levels of cost efficiency, environmental sustainability and quality of outcome for all participants. Prescient’s platform ensures buildings perform better, cost less and take less time to build by employing a Digital Thread for leading-edge integrated manufacturing.

Digital Thread. The foundation for Prescient’s revolution is a standardized light gauge framing system that utilizes proprietary software applications which create a design and construction platform. Our thread connects projects from the initial architectural design through the finished building. The Prescient Digital Thread is based on a model-centric design and planning platform that liberates project stakeholders to plan better and execute better. As a result, a project is no longer a series of isolated steps with familiar breakdowns and gaps. Instead, it becomes an orderly progression through a repeatable flow, connecting developer, designers, suppliers and contractors at every step. This seamless approach means higher productivity, higher quality, fewer last-minute conflicts on site, less waste, shorter schedules and a better ROI.

Integrated Manufacturing. Prescient uses precision manufacturing technology including robotics, laser cutting systems and state-of-the-art numerically controlled flexible manufacturing systems to deliver buildings with very tight tolerances, comparable to the automotive industry. Prescient’s Digital Thread integrates planning and design with manufacturing and installation.

We are Prescient. And we’re rebuilding construction from the ground up.

For more information, visit the company website, Twitter feed or Facebook page.