RIBER achieved further commercial success in Asia

Bezons, August 29, 2017 – 6:00 pm – RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, has received a multi-million euros order in Asia for the supply of evaporators to the display industry.

These evaporators will be used in thin film deposition equipment in order to manufacture new technology displays. This order follows on from a previous order received in October 2016 from the same customer.

This new order will be delivered before the end of 2017.

About RIBER:

Riber designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. This high-tech equipment is essential for the manufacturing of compound semiconductor materials and new materials that are used in numerous consumer applications, from new information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.

Riber is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment “C”) and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices. Riber is eligible for SME share-based savings schemes.

ISIN: FR0000075954 – RIB

Reuters: RIBE.PA

Bloomberg: RIB: FP

BPI France-approved innovative company

