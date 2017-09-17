Riot police break up St. Louis protest over officer’s acquittal

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) – St. Louis police in riot gear broke up a protest that turned rowdy on Sunday night with property damage including broken storefront windows, ordering protesters to disperse and detaining several people including news photographers.
