RMG Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMGN), or RMG, a leading provider of technology-driven visual communications, today announced it received a letter from the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications Staff on August 30, 2017, notifying the Company that it regained compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirements for continued listing. Accordingly, RMG is in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its common stock will continue to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market and NASDAQ considers the matter closed.

RMG had previously been notified by NASDAQ on September 19, 2016, that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive trading days. In order to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on August 28, 2017, the tenth consecutive trading day when the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was over $1.00.

About RMG

RMG (NASDAQ:RMGN) goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency and engagement through digital messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.rmgnetworks.com.

