Breaking News
Home / Top News / RMG Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

RMG Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMGN), or RMG, a leading provider of technology-driven visual communications, today announced it received a letter from the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications Staff on August 30, 2017, notifying the Company that it regained compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirements for continued listing. Accordingly, RMG is in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its common stock will continue to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market and NASDAQ considers the matter closed.

RMG had previously been notified by NASDAQ on September 19, 2016, that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive trading days. In order to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on August 28, 2017, the tenth consecutive trading day when the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was over $1.00.

© 2017 RMG Networks Holding Corporation. RMG, RMG Networks and its logo are trademarks and/or service marks of RMG Networks Holding Corporation.

About RMG

RMG (NASDAQ:RMGN) goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency and engagement through digital messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.rmgnetworks.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company’s Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company’s recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Contact:

Investor
Brett Maas/Rob Fink
646-536-7331/646-415-8972
[email protected]

or

Media
Gloria Lee
972-744-3958
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.