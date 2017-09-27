Breaking News
ROBIT PLC RENEWS ITS OPERATING MODEL IN APAC REGION

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 SEPTEMBER 2017 AT 10.30 A.M.

Robit Plc has moved from its structure of four regions to five strong regions in its sales operations. Renewal concerns Robit Plc’s APAC region, which has further been distributed into two separate regions: Asia and Australasia.

New structure and persons in charge of the five regions are following:

  • Australasia (incl. New Zealand): Brian Bowler
  • Asia: Mika Virtanen
  • North and South America: Mikko Vuojolainen
  • CIS countries and Eastern Europe: Jorma Juntunen
  • EMEA: Kari Alenius

Brian Bowler is also nominated as a Member of Robit Plc’s Global Management Team. Besides his new position, Bowler continues in his current position at Robit Plc as a General Manager of DTARobit. Before entering Robit Plc, Bowler operated as a DTA General Manager in Ausdrill Ltd.

Through this renewal, the distributed regions will become even more powerful entities with greater independence, aiming especially at further growth, taking decision-making closer to the customers and strengthening the company’s market share in their regions.

Mika Virtanen, Group CEO

Further information:

+358 40 832 7583
[email protected]

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.

