ROS Hits New Milestone: 5 Modalities in 90 Days

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

San Diego, CA., Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R.O.S. (Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc.) hits new milestone, successfully delivering machines across five medical equipment modalities in a 90-day period:  MRI, PET/CT, CT Scanner, Linear Accelerator, and X-Ray/Superficial.  Its customers ranged from large hospitals to smaller, independent clinics. 

The company specializes in pre-owned and refurbished medical equipment, and helps hospitals and clinics around the world with affordable equipment solutions like MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) systems for medical imaging, and linear accelerators for cancer therapy.

The specific makes and models across the different modalities are listed below, with the location of the installation in parenthesis.

  • Toshiba Titan MRI (California)
  • Philips Gemini TF PET/CT (Arizona)
  • Philips Brilliance Big Bore CT Scanner (Mexico)
  • Tomotheraphy HD (Arizona)
  • Varian Clinac iX (Ohio)
  • Sensus RT-100 Superficial (Idaho)
  • Gamma Knife (Source removal, California)

“It’s important for medical centers to know that there are more affordable solutions for their equipment needs,” stated John Vano, president of the company.  “We are one of the few companies that can deliver quality equipment across a wide range of modalities, making it easier and simpler for our customers.”

Michael Teague, SVP of Oncology Equipment, commented “Ryan Schock [VP, Imaging], Phillip Hirschfelder [Director, International] and I found it thrilling to achieve this milestone.  Congratulations to all, and a big thank you to all of our customers who believe in what we do.”

ROS will be attending several conferences in the fall, including ASTRO, RSNA, VCS and ALATRO.

ABOUT RADIOLOGY ONCOLOGY SYSTEMS
Radiology Oncology Systems is a global provider of radiation oncology and diagnostic imaging equipment, accessories and related services. It provides both pre-owned and new equipment, including linear accelerator systems, CT Scanners, MRI systems, and PET/CT systems. Its mission is to expand the quality and quantity of patient care around the world by providing quality, affordable equipment solutions. For more information, visit http://OncologySystems.com or email [email protected]

CONTACT: Katie Witherall
VP, Operations 
Radiology Oncology Systems
Office: (858) 454.8100
[email protected]
http://OncologySystems.com
