ROUSON NAMED LEGISLATOR OF THE YEAR

Safety Harbor, Fla, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wednesday, the Board of Directors of the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology (FAAST) named Sen. Darryl Rouson (D-St. Petersburg) their Legislator of the Year. FAAST presented the Dr. Frederick Haynes FAAST Legislator of the Year Award to the senator at their board meeting to honor his service to and advocacy for Floridians with disabilities in the 2017 Legislative Session. Rouson sponsored SB 772, which makes it easier for students with disabilities to retain and use assistive technologies when they switch schools. Additionally, the bill allows for coordination with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation so that assistive technology can be used in employment or post-school environments. The companion bill, HB 371, was passed by both legislative houses unanimously and took effect on July 1.

“We are proud to name Senator Rouson as our Legislator of the Year as he provides consistent advocacy for people with disabilities in Florida,” said Michael Daniels, Executive Director of FAAST. “His support of the AT Follows the Child bill was instrumental in getting such important legislation passed.”

Florida is home to more than 320,000 students with disabilities, and this group benefits from the use of assistive technology including special equipment, software and product systems. Assistive technology helps those with disabilities increase, maintain or improve function.

“I am honored to receive this award from the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology,” said Sen. Rouson. “Students in Florida deserve access to technology that can help them, and this bill removed barriers that made obtaining and keeping such technology more difficult. I am proud to have helped make a difference for Floridians with disabilities.”

Named after longtime disability advocate, the Dr. Frederick Haynes Legislator of the Year award is presented to one senator and one representative whose support of Floridians with disabilities has a significant impact on the community. FAAST chose to honor Haynes after his death in September. As he had a visual impairment, Haynes was intimately familiar with the challenges of having a disability was a passionate advocate for the community. He spent more than 30 years working for others in the Division of Blind Services, the Social Security Administration, the Florida Federation for the Blind and advocating for transportation for the disability community. He served as a FAAST Board Member two times.

For more information about FAAST or to learn more about the services the organization offers, please visit FAAST.org or call Michael Daniels at 850-487-3278.

About the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology:

FAAST, the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology, was formed in 1998 and strives to improve the quality of life for all Floridians with disability through advocacy and awareness activities that increase access to and acquisition of assistive services and technology. This includes any item, software or product system used to increase, maintain or improve the function of individuals with disabilities. FAAST is administered through the Florida Department of Education, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and is federally funded by the Rehabilitation Services Administration.

